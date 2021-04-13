KINGSPORT — North Greene’s Cambell Gaby pitched a five-inning perfect game in a 10-0 softball win and Carson Whaley tossed a no-hitter in a 4-0 baseball win at Sullivan North on Monday.
Gaby struck out nine, while Whaley walked two and struck out 10 in seven innings.
In the softball win, North Greene scored all 10 of its runs in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Kylee Jones was 2-for-2 with a double and two RBI, and Kessie Antonelli was 2-for-2 with a double and an RBI.
Eliza Brown had three hits and an RBI; Hailey Kirkpatrick had two hits and two RBI; Zoe Sanders had two hits and an RBI; Gaby had a hit and two RBI; and Breezy Savage had a hit.
In the baseball win, Jeshua Crawford and Dakota Robbins each had two hits with a double.
The Huskies improve to 14-2 overall and 5-0 in District 1-A.
North Greene will host Sullivan North in baseball and University High in softball on Tuesday.