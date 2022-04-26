AFTON — The way Chuckey-Doak’s Hayleigh Taylor was pitching on Monday, it was going to take something special to beat her.
North Greene’s Cambell Gaby was certainly up to the task, striking out 15 and tossing a perfect game in a 4-0 win over the Lady Black Knights.
Gaby, a junior, thinks the last time she pitched a seven-inning perfect game was “a few years ago in travel ball.”
“We had a really bad start (in the Tiny Day tournament last week), but I feel like I’ve gotten into a groove where I’m just really throwing the ball well,” she said. “My arm is ready. It’s good. I just hope I can continue pitching well the rest of the season.”
Gaby threw 77 pitches, 61 for strikes.
“The screwball was working pretty good and the fastball outside was working good,” she said. “I would go outside with the fastball and then go inside with a curve or off-speed pitch, just trying to keep the hitters off balance.”
The perfect game is a boost for the Lady Huskies, who went 1-4 in the Tiny Day tourney, including a 20-3 non-district loss to District 1-A foe Cloudland on Saturday.
“Cambell has had a lot of really good games in the past, but certainly this one is special to pitch a seven-inning perfect game,” said North Greene coach Danny Weems, whose Lady Huskies improve to 14-16. “She pitched really well. She was pitching on the edges of the plate effectively. She and (North Greene catcher Anna Weems) worked really well together in getting some calls on the edges.
“This is a big win for us. We had a tough weekend. We didn’t feel good when we left the field over the weekend, but I told the girls the sun came up today. Having Cambell pitch so well and us scoring four runs in a shutout here today is a good feeling.”
Gaby’s perfect game trumped Taylor, who drew the start in the circle for Chuckey-Doak and pitched five solid innings. She gave up six hits, two runs, walked two and struck out six.
“She’s just a good pitcher,” Danny Weems said of Taylor. “She’s got good velocity and she was striking out the top of our lineup. She struck out some of our better hitters who weren’t able to catch up to the fastball up in the zone. I think that’s what made her most effective.”
Chuckey-Doak got just one ball out of the infield against Gaby, a fly out to North Greene right fielder Heidi Harmon for the third out of the first inning.
Most perfect games require a dazzling defensive play or two, and North Greene second baseman Kylee Jones delivered in the bottom of the fifth inning.
After Gaby struck out the first two Lady Knights in the frame, Jones went to her knees to backhand a hard hit ground ball and threw to first from her knees for the third out.
“Most of the time we don’t have to work too hard because Cambell does such a great job pitching. But we’re ready to back her up when she needs us,” said Jones, who also snared a line drive for the second out of the seventh inning. “... I knew I needed to stop the ball if I could get to it. I stopped it and the runner was quick. I had to throw from my knees and I just tried not to overthrow it.”
Gaby said Jones bailed her out on a pitch she didn’t locate well.
“Oh my gosh, that was an ESPN play by Kylee,” Gaby said. “She saved (the perfect game).”
North Greene took a 1-0 lead when Zoe Sanders led off the third inning with an inside the park home run to the gap in right field.
The Lady Huskies made it 2-0 in the fifth. Anna Weems reached on a fielder’s choice and was run for by Loren Blevins, who scored on a two-out double to right by Haley Bailey.
Sanders finished 2-for-3 with a double and the inside-the-park homer, while Bailey was 2-for-4 with the RBI double.
Gaby, Jones and Kessie Antonelli each finished with a hit for the Lady Huskies, who are slated to play at Greeneville at 5 p.m. Tuesday.