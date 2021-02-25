TIGERVILLE, S.C. — The Tusculum University softball team dropped a pair of tightly-contested games at North Greenville on Wednesday afternoon by scores of 1-0 and 6-5.
The Pioneers will host Wingate at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Game 1
North Greenville 1, Tusculum 0
The first game of the day was a pitchers’ duel, with the lone run coming in the bottom of the seventh inning in walk-off fashion. Chloe Freischmidt led the TU offense, going 2-for-2 with a walk.
Emily Sappington did not relent a hit in the circle for four consecutive innings (2nd-5th). On the flip side, Tusculum’s first hit of the game was not until the third inning.
TU’s best chance to score came in the top of the fifth. Claire Crout and Freischmidt drew back-to-back walks, while Mya Maddox dropped a bunt single to the pitcher to load the bases with two outs. However, the Pioneers were not able to convert.
The top of the seventh looked promising for Tusculum. Crout and Freischmidt once again sparked the action, this time with singles up the middle. Hayley Lazo perfectly executed a sacrifice bunt to advance the runners into scoring position. Yet, two straight outs halted the momentum.
A lead-off single for the Crusaders turned into two runners in scoring position after a bunt attempt by the next batter went awry for the Pioneer defense. An infield single bought the NGU offense enough time to sneak across the plate.
Sappington (1-2) pitched 6.1 innings in the loss, allowing six hits and one walk, while striking out seven batters. Due to the run being unearned, her ERA has dropped to 1.72 on the season.
Game 2
North Greenville 6, Tusculum 5
(12 innings)
The 12-inning affair marks the longest game in TU’s NCAA Division II era, which began in 1998. Anna Alloway was the only Pioneer to record multiple hits in game two, finishing 2-for-5 with one run scored.
Tusculum came out with a vengeance, notching three runs to open the game. Maddox slapped a bunt to the pitcher for a single and an Alloway single moved her up a base. Claire Smeltzer was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Crout stepped in and singled through the right side to plate Maddox. Freischmidt followed up with a single up the middle to score Alloway and Smeltzer.
North Greenville responded with a run in the second and a two-run home run in the third to tie the nightcap.
The teams were deadlocked until the ninth inning when Tusculum broke through. Kristen Gass walked and a fielder’s choice advanced her to second. She moved to third on a wild pitch. Freischmidt lined a sacrifice fly to pull ahead.
The Crusaders effectively played small-ball. A runner was placed on second due to the international tiebreaker and was bunted over to third. A bunt single gave her enough time to even the score.
Lazo was placed on second and Brittney France bunted her over to start the 10th. Alexis Grampp singled up the middle to plate Lazo.
NGU responded in kind with a run of its own. The runner was moved from second to third and an infield single scored her.
Tusculum had Alloway at third with one out in the 11th but failed to advance her any further. The Crusaders faced the exact same situation and the exact same fate.
Lazo laid down a sacrifice bunt to move Freischmidt to third but two consecutive outs to the shortstop put another zero on the scoreboard.
The Crusaders also put down a sacrifice bunt to start their 12th. NGU executed a squeeze bunt with the runner on third nearly halfway down the line to sneak in under the tag of Freischmidt for the win.
Keylon Reynolds is credited with her first career start, going two innings in which she allowed one earned run, three hits, and one strikeout. Delilah Malczewski came in for two innings of relief, relenting two earned runs on one hit, one walk, and one strikeout.
In her second appearance of the season, Kaitlyn Pickens finished the contest and tossed 109 pitches through 7.1 innings, taking the loss after three unearned runs crossed the plate.
MEN'S LACROSSE
Pioneers Win SAC Opener
MARS HILL, N.C. — Nate Raymond scored twice in a three-minute span early in the fourth quarter to break a 6-6 tie and boost Tusculum University to a 9-7 win over Mars Hill University in South Atlantic Conference men's lacrosse on Wednesday night at Meares Stadium.
Tristan Kirkham had three goals and an assist for the Pioneers (3-0, 1-0 SAC), who erased deficits of 2-1, 4-3 and 6-5 to open the season with three straight wins for the first time since the inaugural 2014 season. The Pioneers, who entered the game leading Division II in faceoff winning percentage at 81.8 percent, received a 12-for-14 performance from Nathan Fraser who also collected five ground balls.
Kale Lawrence and Sean Dunn each had a goal and an assist for the Pioneers, while Braden Elam and Josh Pickford each scored a goal in the victory. Neither team led by more than a goal until Raymond's second goal of the fourth quarter gave the Pioneers an 8-6 lead. Mars Hill cut the lead to 8-7 with 6:55 left, but Elam scored just 37 seconds later and Tusculum rode the two-goal lead to the victory.
Justin Lundy paced the Lions (2-2, 0-2 SAC) with two goals and an assist and Braden Hoskyn scored two goals, while Zac Carrigan, the SAC scoring leader with 12 goals entering the match, was held to a goal and an assist on nine shots and Joey Baumgardt also had a goal for the Lions, who were outshot 36-32 by Tusculum.
The Pioneers opened the scoring as Kirkham netted his first of the evening off an assist by Dunn with 8:37 left in the first quarter. Carrigan and Trevor Kennedy responded with goals for Mars Hill, the latter giving the Lions a 2-1 lead with 3:32 left in the quarter, but Pickford took a Kirkham feed and scored 46 seconds later for a 2-2 tie at the end of one.
A goal from Dunn just 30 seconds into the second quarter restored Tusculum's lead at 3-2, but that would be their only goal of the quarter as the Pioneers came up empty on five shots while turning the ball over eight times. A goal from Lundy with 12:25 left in the quarter and one from Hoskyn with 3:06 left sent Mars Hill to intermission with a 4-3 lead.
The Pioneers carried over a man advantage from the final seconds of the second quarter, and tied the game 48 seconds into the third on a goal from Lawrence,. Kirkham gave the Pioneers a 5-4 lead with 12:57 to go in the quarter, and the lead held until Lundy tied the game with 6:04 left and Baumgardt followed with 4:41 remaining for a 6-5 Lions lead. The final lead for Mars Hill would be short-lived, as Kirkham scored off a Lawrence assist with 3:10 left to tie the game at 6-6 heading to the fourth.
Raymond's first goal with 13:21 left gave Tusculum the lead for good at 7-6, and he collected another with 10:20 to go for an 8-6 Pioneer lead. Hoskyn responded with 6:55 to go to trim the margin to 8-7, but Elam finished off the scoring with 6:15 left. Tusculum's defense rose to the occasion in the final quarter, forcing Mars Hill into eight turnovers and limiting the Lions to nine shot attempts and just three on goal.
On defense, Connor Coleman had three ground balls and three caused turnovers for the Pioneers. Jordan Daniel had four ground balls and Tanner Deck collected three for the Pioneers, who had a 36-26 edge in ground balls over the Lions in the match.
Tusculum goalkeeper Ross Geiger made 10 saves to earn the win for the Pioneers, while Steven Smith had 15 saves for the Lions.
The Pioneers will play the last of four straight road matches to start the season on Saturday with a trip to Lees-McRae for a noon contest with the Bobcats.
MEN'S SOCCER
Baltide Gets SAC Honor
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Tusculum University sophomore forward Damien Baltide has been named the AstroTurf South Atlantic Conference Men's Soccer Offensive Player of the Week for the week ending Feb. 21, the SAC office announced Wednesday.
Baltide had two assists in his Tusculum debut as the Pioneers beat King 3-1 in their season opener last Wednesday night. The Fort-de-France, Martinique native assisted on goals by Harry Easterby in the 13th minute and Jean-Pierre Vital in the 21st minute as the Pioneers built a 2-0 lead.
Baltide came to Tusculum from Indian Hills Community College in Ottumwa, Iowa, where he had six goals and five assists for 17 points in 16 matches as a freshman in the fall of 2019.
The Pioneers (1-0-0) host Mars Hill in the first of six SAC regular-season matches on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at Pioneer Field.