KODAK — Jordan White scored a game-high 14 points – 12 in the second half – as the Northview Lady Cougars defeated the North Greene Lady Huskies 49-34 in a non-district game on Tuesday.
Reagan Brown finished with 12 points, including two 3-pointers, for Northview.
Northview led 12-4 after one quarter and 23-16 at halftime. White scored six points in the third quarter to help the Lady Cougars extend their lead to 34-22.
North Greene's Brooklyn Anderson and Shelby Davenport each scored 10 points.
Northview avenges a 54-49 loss at North Greene on Dec. 16. The Lady Cougars improve to 10-8.
North Greene, which had a four-game winning streak snapped, drops to 12-11. The Lady Huskies will host Unaka in a battle for first place in District 1-A on Thursday.
Northview's boys defeated North Greene 62-59, avenging a 70-59 loss at North Greene on Dec. 16.
The Huskies, who have lost two straight and are 18-4, will host Unaka on Thursday.
Northview improves to 9-9.