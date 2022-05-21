OLIVER SPRINGS — Bella Thornton made sure North Greene’s big first inning from 2021 wouldn’t repeat itself.
She hit five batters and walked another, but the Oliver Springs ace didn’t allow any other base runners in Saturday’s Class A Sectional. The Lady Bobcats secured their second TSSAA Spring Fling berth, and first since 2013, with a 2-0 win over North Greene.
Thornton struck out five in the no-hitter for coach Matt Headden’s club, which had given up six first-inning runs in last year’s 6-2 sectional loss at Baileyton. Oliver Springs (20-6) allowed only one Lady Husky to reach to third base this time.
“She curves the ball a little more than what we’re used to seeing,” North Greene coach Danny Weems said. “She has good velocity too. I’d say the combination of being effectively wild and mixing in enough strikes and the curve ball made her throw well today.”
Only once did the Lady Huskies get more than one runner on base. Riley Blevins and Kylee Jones each wore a pitch to lead off the top of the fifth. But the Lady Bobcats caught the lead runner at third on a fielder’s choice before a strikeout. And Oliver Springs caught another runner off base to end the threat.
Cambell Gaby struck out seven for North Greene in the loss, throwing 54 strikes in 73 pitches while Thornton had 43 strikes in 74 attempts.
“We did play decent defense,” Weems said. “Oliver Springs scores a lot of runs against most teams they play. We were in the ball game, but just didn’t go in our favor.”
Blevins drew a walk and wore two pitches in her three plate appearances.
ARM-”STRONG”
Meagan Armstrong gave Thornton run support right away, as her two-out RBI single scored Chloe Lackey in the first inning. Lackey had tripled on a 1-1 offering from her leadoff spot after Gaby had struck out two straight. Both batters went 2-for-3 at the plate.
“Personally, I think (Armstrong) is a Division I player in the future, one of the better players we’ve played against,” Weems said.
Ella Hampton knocked a two-out single in the sixth and scored on Armstrong’s second RBI single, a ground ball up the middle. The Lady Bobcats amassed five hits in total.
SO CLOSE
Saturday’s game marked the final North Greene appearance for Kessie Antonelli, Blevins and Jones.
“They do things the right way … they’ve won a lot of softball games too,” Weems said. “They do things in the community, really good teammates for younger players and they set good examples.”
While the Lady Huskies posted a 17-23 overall record, they still reached their second straight Class A sectional while finishing runner-up in the District 1-A and Region 1-A tournaments.