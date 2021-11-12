Oneida defended Luke Myers the best way possible, by keeping him and the South Greene offense on the sideline.
The Indians ran more than double the number of plays as South Greene, mostly on the ground. Long touchdown drives and a smothering run defense allowed Oneida to pull the upset, as the Indians prevailed 35-21 in Friday’s Class 2A second round game on Rebel Hill.
It marked the Rebels’ first home playoff loss since 2006, a 9-0 first-round defeat to CAK.
The powerful Rylin Duncan led Oneida (9-3) with 102 yards and three touchdowns on 26 carries, while the quicker T.J. Meredith ran 22 times for 100 yards. The Indians ran the ball on 58 of their 67 plays, gaining 224 yards while holding South Greene to minus-8 rushing.
Time of possession told the story — Oneida spent 40:53 on offense. South Greene had the ball for just 7:07.
“We just couldn’t get off the field tonight,” South Greene coach Shawn Jones said. “We had a great week of practice this week, but they just came out and hit us in the mouth early, and we didn’t respond, and we didn’t get a lot of opportunities on offense.”
Oneida converted all five of its third downs in the first half before finishing 8-of-14. And even after their first failed third down, Meredith converted on fourth down with a 2-yard run. Duncan scored from the 1 on the next play for a 28-7 lead, as Oneida ate the first 6:10 off the third-quarter clock.
The visitors’ final touchdown drive covered 72 yards in 11 plays, taking the first 7:13 of the fourth quarter. Aside from Caden Rector’s 30-yard completion to McLorne Love on third down, Oneida went the distance on the ground. Duncan rumbled 16 yards to finish the drive for a 35-14 lead with 4:47 to play.
MYERS LEAVES HIS MARK
Myers guided the Rebels to the end zone on the last two drives of his storied high school career. His final two touchdown passes went to running back Conner Race, the first coming on fourth-and-10. Myers rolled right and found Race in the end zone for a 15-yard score to make it 28-14 after three.
But the offense didn’t see the field again until after Oneida answered. After hitting Clint Lamb for 15 yards, Myers launched a 74-yard completion to Chandler Fillers. Race caught Myers’ 4-yard TD pass in the flat on the next play with 3:33 remaining. But Oneida recovered the onside kick and drained the clock.
Myers completed 13-of-22 for 251 yards and three touchdowns in his last Rebel Hill appearance, hitting Fillers six times for 176 yards.
After a 37-yard kickoff return by Jalen Ingram, Myers hit Caleb Robinson for 12 yards before hitting Fillers on a deep fade for a 32-yard touchdown — making it 21-7 late in the second quarter.
Race was the Rebels’ leading rusher with 11 yards.
BAD START
After South Greene’s opening three-and-out, Oneida took nearly eight minutes and 14 plays to drive 75 yards for a 7-0 lead.
The Indians forced a turnover on downs and then drove 55 yards for their second touchdown, before a fumble gave Oneida the ball again. Colton Daugherty’s 22-yard catch on third down set up Duncan’s first score for a 21-0 lead.
Rector completed 7-of-9 for 114 yards.
Hayden Hartman led the Rebels in tackles with eight, including one for loss, while Derek Miller and Trenton Salisbury had seven stops each.
South Greene finished 9-3 overall, and its senior class finished 39-11 over four years.
“I just want them to remember how special it is … now they’ve got to go do life. Hopefully the last four years have taught them a few things about life,” Jones said. “They started that culture when they were freshmen. Now it’s on us to keep it going.”
UP NEXT
Oneida returns home to host Hampton in the 2A quarterfinal round. Hampton defeated Rockwood 47-18 in the second round.
SG 0-7-7-7 — 21
O 7-14-7-7 — 35
First Quarter
O — Elijah Phillips 2-run (Aidan Love kick)
Second Quarter
O — Caden Rector 2-run (Love kick)
O — Rylin Duncan 2-run (Love kick)
SG — Chandler Fillers 32-pass from Luke Myers (Hayden Hartman kick)
Third Quarter
O — Duncan 1-run (Love kick)
SG — Conner Race 15-pass from Myers (Hartman kick)
Fourth Quarter
O — Duncan 16-run (Love kick)
SG — Race 4-pass from Myers (Hartman kick)
First Downs: SG 9, O 28
Rushes-Yards: SG 8-(-8), O 58-224
Passing: SG 251, O 114
Comp-Att-Int: SG 13-22-0, O 7-9-0
Total Offense: SG 243, O 338
Punts-Avg.: SG 1-44, O 1-39
Fumbles-Lost: SG 2-1, O 1-0
Penalties-Yards: SG 10-94, O 6-51