All the county eyes are on South Greene now.
Coach Shawn Jones wouldn’t have it any other way. The Rebels, who made their first state quarterfinal appearance in 2018, are seeking their third quarterfinal trip in four years.
“Now it’s become an expectation around here,” Jones said. “Always exciting, and it’ll be really exciting if we can play past Thanksgiving.”
So of course, the team standing between South Greene (9-2) and another second-round playoff win is the team the Rebels defeated that historic night three years ago – Oneida.
An issue with the chains cost Oneida on a fourth down attempt in its last trip to Rebel Hill, leaving fans enraged. Correct or not, Oneida did have other chances that night.
The Indians (8-3) took down Cumberland Gap 33-6 last week for their first playoff win under coach Jimmy May, after former coach Tony Lambert stepped down.
The Rebels, meanwhile, coasted to a 42-0 win over York Institute in their 2A playoff opener. The Dragons gained just 10 total yards against South Greene’s defense.
“I was nervous because I thought they could do stuff offensively,” Jones said. “I just feel like we played that well on defense.”
FILM STUDY
The coach may have changed, but Oneida’s approach hasn’t much. The Indians still want to establish the running game early, even if they line up in the shotgun.
But Oneida is throwing a little more often this year with sophomore quarterback Caden Rector.
“In years past, if Oneida was throwing it, that meant they were behind,” Jones said.
T.J. Meredith leads the Indian ground game, and he gained a career-high 134 yards against Sequoyah this season. Jayden Anderson and Rylin Duncan give Oneida options in the backfield.
Senior linebacker Hayden Hartman has taken over as South Greene’s leading tackler with 64 stops, five for loss, while junior Derek Miller has 58 tackles. Miller’s six TFL match Trenton Salisbury for the team-high. Clint Lamb, who ranks third in tackles with 39, has a team-high two interceptions with Jalen Ingram adding 36 stops.
MYERS MAGIC
Luke Myers’ next pass attempt will mark his 200th for the year. The Tennessee Titans 2A Mr. Football semifinalist has completed 144 passes for 2,584 yards and 30 touchdowns with four interceptions his senior year. He’s been sacked just 11 times in 11 games, and he leads the Rebels in rushing with 555 yards and 11 scores.
Lamb leads the Rebels in receptions with 46 and receiving yards with 661, while Caleb Robinson has caught 23 passes for 539. Both have seven touchdown receptions this year, just behind Ingram’s team-high eight. Chandler Fillers has 479 yards and four scores on 28 receptions, while Ingram has caught 17 passes for 407.
Conner Race quickly stepped into his new role as South Greene’s starting tailback, finishing just shy of 100 yards last week. He has 319 and four touchdowns this season.
“That was a big surprise to some people, but not to the coaching staff,” Jones said. “That’ll help us throughout the playoffs, someone new coming in that teams hadn’t seen all year.”
Just like on offense, Oneida will be multiple on defense. Jones expects the Indians to bring a four-man front some but also to throw an odd front and roll their outside linebacker against the Rebels. Field position and special teams were a trademark of the Lambert era, and Jones expects no different under May.
Kickoff from Rebel Hill is set for 7 p.m.