Outside hitters to the rescue.
Struggling to win the first two sets, South Greene turned to its two most consistent options — outsides Addison Williams and Jordyn Roderick.
The winning formula worked again Tuesday night, as the Lady Rebels remained undefeated with a 25-20, 25-20, 25-13 win over North Greene.
Williams and Roderick combined for 32 kills, the former recording a team-high 18. In fact, South Greene (14-0, 1-0 District 1-1A) got its last three points on kills by the fired up Roderick.
“That was one of my statements in the huddle – we’ve got to set the ones that are hot,” South Greene assistant coach Mike Taylor said. “I think we should’ve gone to Jordyn and Addison a lot earlier in that second set.
“They did carry us; I asked them to in the huddle. They’re leaders. They’ve got to be.”
They performed like it. Williams recorded her final five kills in the third set, helping the Lady Rebels open a 6-1 lead.
North Greene (7-4, 0-1) pulled within 10-8, but South Greene’s ensuing 8-1 run built a comfortable lead. Addison Compton ended the spurt with a service ace, South Greene’s fifth of the night.
Sydney Gentry dished out 22 assists, with Compton adding 10 while Williams had a team-high two blocks. Ashlynn King, Macey Snapp, Gentry and Roderick served South Greene’s other aces.
EARLY SCARE
A 9-2 run in the opening set gave North Greene a 15-10 lead. Kylie Keffer’s kill and block kept the Lady Huskies ahead 19-16 before a Gracie Johnson kill pulled North Greene even at 20. Roderick then slammed three straight kills to help South Greene score five straight points and win the frame.
The Lady Rebels never trailed in the second set, jumping ahead 6-1 and building an eight-point lead. North Greene scored five straight to pull within 20-17, with kills by McKinlee Weems and Hailee English. But the Lady Huskies got no closer. Aydan Dyer’s lone kill ended the second period.
Switching from a 6-2 formation to a 5-1 helped South Greene take firm command, according to Taylor.
“That cut down on a lot of the rotation we were putting in,” he said. “We do have a lot of youth on the team.”
Johnson led North Greene with 11 kills, and Keffer had nine. Kylee Jones finished with 18 assists, while Madison Sanders and Johnson each served an ace.
Taylor is currently filling in for head coach Stephen Gregg, who missed Tuesday due to illness. Gregg is expected to return possibly by the weekend.
UP NEXT
Both teams return to district action Thursday. North Greene hosts Hancock County for senior night, and South Greene visits Happy Valley.