KINGSPORT — Tusculum freshman Nilubol Panno made a 25-foot birdie putt on the third playoff hole to win the UVA Wise Invitational on Monday at The Cattails at Meadowview.
The Pioneers carded a score of 308 to win their second team title this spring.
Panno posted an even par round of 72 and was tied for the individual top spot with Boo Newsome of Pikeville as the duo played three playoff holes before Panno made the long putt to capture her first individual medal of her collegiate career.
Tusculum placed three golfers in the top-five as Olivia Cunningham shot 76 to finish fourth while teammate Jennifer Keim posted 78 to finish fifth.
The Pioneers defeated runner-up Milligan by 11 strokes as the Buffaloes shot 319.
Tusculum’s Hannah Brown shot 82 to tie for ninth place, while Jacque Butler carded 86 and tied for 15th.
Tusculum will play in the South Atlantic Conference Championship April 12-13 at Woodlake Golf Club in Tazewell.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
Queens 3, Tusculum 1
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Queens University of Charlotte defeated Tusculum University 3-1 in the quarterfinals of the 2021 South Atlantic Conference Spring Women's Soccer Championship tournament Monday night at Dickson Field.
Taylor Ward, Nia Gaither and Emily Beach scored for the second-seeded Royals (6-1-1), who advance to play Limestone in the semifinals on Thursday night. Brianna Garcia scored the only goal of the night for the Pioneers (2-5-2), who were seeded seventh in the eight-team field.
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
Lenoir-Rhyne 14
Tusculum 9
HICKORY, N.C. — Lenoir-Rhyne University scored seven straight goals while holding Tusculum scoreless for the final 19½ minutes in South Atlantic Conference play.
Suzy Smith scored four goals and Cathleen Gaffney contributed two goals and four assists for the Bears (4-4, 3-2 SAC), who trailed 9-7 with 19:38 to go before Smith scored twice to tie the match at 9-9 with 15:08 left as part of a run of five goals in 4½ minutes.
Juliette Cusano finished with two goals and an assist and became Tusculum's career leader in draw controls with a game-high eight. Cusano now has 228 career draw controls for the Pioneers, surpassing the record of 222 set by Madison Malone from 2015-18.
Tia Tuininga also had two goals and an assist for the Pioneers, with two goals apiece from Emily Youngblood and Megann McKinney and one goal from Eliza Ryan.
Tusculum will host Lincoln Memorial at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
WOMEN'S TENNIS
Tusculum 5, Catawba 2
SALISBURY, N.C. — In South Atlantic Conference play, Tusculum (10-4, 7-2 SAC) swept doubles from the Indians (5-8, 2-7 SAC) and won four of the six singles matches to improve to 6-2 on the road this season.
In doubles, Julia Lopez and Paulina Loretz defeated Una Pandurevic and Carolina Correia 7-5 at flight one, Emilie Hansen and Rory Church beat Lauren Laughton and Charisma Nuqui 6-1 at flight two, and Martina Marras teamed with Johanna Palacio for a 6-2 win at flight three over Merionne Hunt and Vicky Beardsley.
In singles, Loretz defeated Beardsley 6-1, 6-2 at flight three and Palacio earned a 6-2, 6-0 win over Hunt at flight six. Hansen came through with the clinching point by beating Laughton 7-6 (7-4), 6-3 at flight two, while Church went three sets for a 6-3, 2-6, 6-3 win over Correia at flight four.
The Pioneers will host Limestone at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
MEN'S TENNIS
Tusculum 4
Bluefield State 3
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. — In non-conference play, Tusculum (11-3) dropped the doubles point to the Big Blues (7-6), but came back to win four of the six singles matches.
Bluefield State won two of the three doubles sets against Tusculum, earning both victories in tiebreakers. The Pioneers' lone win came at flight two, where Dmitry Bezborodov and Leon Huck beat Tom Schmieta and Luke Busse by a 6-4 score.
In singles, Bezborodov defeated Frederik Bau-Madsen 6-2, 4-6, 6-1 at flight one and Nemanja Subanovic won at flight two as Mohamed Khalil retired after falling behind 6-4, 1-0. Huck captured a 6-1, 6-2 win at flight four over Busse, and Michael Younan delivered the clincher with a 7-6 (8-6), 7-6 (7-3) win at flight six over Daniel Shasteen.
Tusculum will host Limestone at 10 a.m. Wednesday.