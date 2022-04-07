MOSHEIM — Allison Penley wore a 2-0 pitch in her final plate appearance. But the temporary pain couldn’t nearly match the damage she inflicted in her first three at-bats.
Penley finished just a single shy of hitting for the cycle, helping South Greene complete the regular season sweep of West Greene with a 17-4 win at Reece Baughard Field on Thursday night.
Finishing 3-for-3 with five runs batted in, Penley gave South Greene (5-7, 2-1 District 1-2A) a comfortable 12-2 lead in the top of the third inning. Penley sent the one-out pitch over the center-field fence for a three-run bomb.
Penley had also given the Lady Rebels an early 2-0 lead with her RBI triple to right. And after her line-drive RBI double in the second inning, Penley plated on an error to put South Greene ahead 8-2.
“Allison had an excellent day, and if she hadn’t been hit by a pitch on that last one, who knows what she might have done,” South Greene coach Amy Hawk said.
Whitney Casteel went yard herself during the second inning, after Mallory Fillers’ RBI double to left had broken a 2-2 tie. Casteel homered to right the next at-bat, building a sudden 5-2 lead.
Casteel and Hannah Penley both collected two hits in the win, with Sydney Gentry and Kaylee Whitson both hitting a single.
“Nice to see some people who haven’t been hitting at the bottom of the lineup hit the ball today. I was proud of that,” Hawk said. “We were getting contributions all the way through.”
Hannah Penley’s second single led off the fourth inning, which saw South Greene plate runs on a wild pitch and a sacrifice fly before an error allowed two more to score. Whitson’s RBI single to center made it a 17-3 game.
After her leadoff double in the first, Casteel scored the game’s first run on Gentry’s ground-ball single to left.
Lexi Miller (3-2) pitched four innings and earned the win, striking out seven and allowing two earned runs on seven hits with one walk.
OUT OF ANSWERS
Hannah Deaton hit 2-for-2, and her first-inning double to center scored two runs to pull West Greene (0-6, 0-3) even. Deaton scored the Lady Buffs’ next run in the bottom of the third on an error, making it a 12-3 game.
Megan Daniels hit 3-for-3 to lead the Lady Buffs, finishing her day with a line-drive triple in the fourth. She scored on a South Greene error before the game ended by run rule.
Morgan Brown and Hope Sexton both singled once and pitched 2.0 innings apiece. Both players allowed six earned runs including a home run, with Brown taking the loss after starting the game.
UP NEXT
South Greene hosts North Greene on Friday and district rival Johnson County on Monday.
West Greene travels to Happy Valley for a district game Monday.