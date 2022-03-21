Whatever Leah Phillips consumed as her pregame meal, Greeneville coach Jenna Restivo wouldn’t mind if her pitcher made it a habit.
In her first district outing of the young season, Phillips fired a no-hitter Monday night and led the Lady Devils past Claiborne 8-0 at Hardin Park.
Phillips (2-1) struck out eight in the complete-game win. Two walks, two hit batters and a pair of errors separated her from a perfect game.
“I don’t know what she ate today, what she did to prepare, but I hope she continues to do that,” Restivo said. “Her screwball was really working today. I was leaning toward that a little more with her, trying to keep their hitters off balance as much as I possibly could. She did a really good job.”
Greeneville (3-2, 1-0 District 2-3A) got four hits apiece from leadoff hitter Kaley Bradley (4-for-5) and three-hole batter Lydia Darnell (4-for-4). Bradley doubled twice and batted in a team high three runs, first doubling home Kyla Jobe in the second inning to break the scoreless tie.
After Darnell’s leadoff single in the third, Ella Moore sent a two-run bomb over the wall in center field for a 3-0 lead.
Lauren Million and Jobe both plated on Bradley’s fifth-inning double to center, and Bradley scored to make it 6-0 when Ansley Collins reached on an error. Ashlyn Rachon doubled home Collins and Darnell with her fly ball to center field.
Phillips struck out all three batters in the third inning but faced a jam in the fourth with runners on the corners and one out. Bradley ensured Greeneville maintained its 3-0 lead, turning an unassisted 4-3 double play to end the top of the frame.
“I was really proud of Kaley’s senior leadership today,” Restivo said. “Being a senior leadoff and putting herself on base and giving everybody else opportunities to get on base … I decided to switch up our lineup a little bit in the middle to just break up the monotony … obviously it worked in our favor.”
Moore batted 2-for-4, while Collins and Jobe both singled for the Lady Devils. Darnell and Jobe both plated twice, with Million drawing two walks.
Emma Myatt took the loss for Claiborne (2-2, 1-2), striking out seven and allowing five earned runs on 13 hits.
UP NEXT
The teams meet again at Claiborne for a 5:30 p.m. first pitch on Tuesday.