ANDERSON, S.C. — Carli Pigza of the Tusculum University women’s volleyball team has been named to the NCAA Division II Southeast Region All-Tournament Team.
Pigza, a senior from Fort Mill, South Carolina, played all three sets in Tusculum’s lone tournament match against Augusta. The right side hitter was the only Pioneer to reach double-digit kills (10), while adding two digs and a solo block against the Jaguars.
Tusculum finished its season with a 20-6 record and reached the NCAA postseason for the first time since 2013.
TICKETS Ticket Service Added
Tusculum University Athletics has entered a partnership with HomeTown Ticketing as the official digital ticketing provider for Pioneer home athletics events.
Working with HomeTown Ticketing will give Tusculum the ability to sell tickets online and offer a completely touchless ticketing experience.
“We are excited about our partnership with HomeTown Ticketing,” said Doug Jones, Tusculum Vice President for Athletics & University Initiatives. “I believe this is a huge step into improving our fan and game-day experience. This will provide us with a contactless and cashless option for our fans while giving us feedback to provide a better overall fan-experience.”
The service will be available for all Tusculum men’s and women’s basketball, men’s volleyball and baseball games during the 2021-22 academic year. Ticketing for home football games and women’s volleyball matches will begin next season (Fall 2022).
Fans can purchase tickets online for athletic events at www.TusculumPioneers.com/information/tickets. The service is available now and is completely user-friendly.
Hometown Ticketing allows fans to print tickets at home or use mobile entry tickets at the gate. Tickets purchased at home are easily shared with friends and family.
Current Pioneer Club members may continue to use their membership cards to be granted admission for ticketed home athletic events. There will be a HomeTown Ticketing option available for Pioneer Club members as well as Tusculum students, faculty and staff in the near future.
For more information, contact Tusculum assistant athletic director Jenna Restivo at jrestivo@tusculum.edu or 423-636-7291.