Greeneville's Mikeal Pillar visited multiple college football programs but took his college future a different direction upon hearing from a local coach.
And he won’t have to go far. On Wednesday, Pillar officially signed to continue his education and his track and field throwing career at Tusculum University.
Pioneers graduate assistant Zach Lane had helped mentor Pillar during his Greeneville career. Having thrown at Tusculum himself, Lane contacted Pillar about pursuing a collegiate career in track and field. Specifically, shot put and discus as well as the weight throw and hammer throw.
“I guess (Long) just saw something in me and he really wanted me on his team,” Pillar said. “I went and visited a couple times and just felt like it was home.”
Pillar had already toured TU on a football visit. And growing up in Greeneville, he’d already become familiar with the campus.
The tightly-knit community environment proved appealing to Pillar.
“I really wanted to be a part of that,” he said. “I’ve worked so hard over the past four years. It’s great to finally see it come to fruition.”
Pillar intends to study exercise science at Tusculum, citing his interest in becoming a physical therapist upon graduation.
His interest comes from his own personal experience, having injured his knee during his sophomore football season. Through physical therapy, Pillar returned to form.
“I’ve always wanted to do something medical just to help people,” Pillar said.
Pillar started three seasons on Greeneville’s offensive line during his football career, helping the Greene Devils average 410 yards and 7.7 yards per carry his senior year. He was also selected to the East Tennessee team for the Rivalry Showcase All-Star game.
In track and field, Pillar threw a personal record of 41-6.5 in the shot put and 111-11 in discus as a junior, the former qualifying him for state sectionals.
Naturally, Pillar aspires to reach the TSSAA Spring Fling his senior year. Especially since he underwent knee surgery following his junior track and field season.
“I’m looking forward to finally getting back and being able to do it healthy,” he said. “I wasn’t where I wanted to be health wise. Now that it’s fixed up, I feel like I’ll be ready to get out there and get after it.”
Pillar begins his senior track and field season in March.