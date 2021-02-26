Tusculum University has earned the No. 2 seed in the 2021 South Atlantic Conference Basketball Championship.
The Pioneers posted a 12-4 overall and league record, along with a .750 won-loss percentage during this pandemic-abbreviated season. The seedings for this year’s tournament are based on league winning percentage, regardless of the total number of SAC games played.
Lincoln Memorial finished with a league-best 14-3 record and in doing so con the regular-season title. However, in compliance with the SAC Return to Play Protocol for Basketball, the Railsplitters will not be able to complete in the 2021 SAC Tournament due to the team pausing team activities due to COVID protocols.
With LMU out, Queens will be the top seed after finishing with a 13-3 conference record. Tusculum is the second seed, while Carson-Newman will be third at 11-5. Also receiving a bye into the quarterfinal round will be the No. 4 seed Newberry (9-5) and No. 5 seed Lenoir-Rhyne (8-6).
Wingate is the No. 6 seed with a 10-8 SAC record, followed by No. 7 Catawba (8-10), No. 8 Anderson (6-11), No. 9 Coker (4-11), No. 10 Limestone (2-10) and No. 11 Mars Hill (2-15).
Like LMU, UVA Wise will be unable to compete in the SAC Tournament as they are adhering to the minimum outlined protocols within the SAC Return to Play Protocols for Basketball.
The SAC Tournament will be played at campus sites throughout the tournament with opening round action beginning this Saturday, followed by quarterfinals on Monday. The semifinals will be played Thursday with the championship game being contested March 7. The winner of the SAC Tournament will receive the league’s automatic bid to the NCAA Division II Tournament.
Tusculum will host a SAC Quarterfinal game on Monday at 7:30 p.m. and will face the winner of Saturday’s opening round match-up between Catawba and Limestone. TU defeated Catawba 74-72 last month on Trenton Gibson’s buzzer-beating three-pointer. The Pioneers lost at Limestone 68-61 in January in the only meeting this year with the Saints.
Tusculum has qualified for the quarterfinal round in each of the last three seasons and advanced to the SAC semifinal last year. Tusculum’s lone SAC Tournament title came in 2005.
The Pioneers are listed among eight teams under consideration by the NCAA for inclusion in next month’s Division II Men’s Basketball Southeast Regional.
Tusculum is one of five South Atlantic Conference teams listed including Carson-Newman (13-5), Lincoln Memorial (16-3), Newberry (9-4) and Queens University of Charlotte (12-3). Also under consideration are Conference Carolinas members Belmont Abbey (14-4) and Emmanuel (12-3), while Benedict of the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference is also listed.
The SIAC is normally a member of the South Region, but swapped regions with the Peach Belt Conference in an effort to equalize the regions based on number of schools participating in the 2020-21 campaign.
The eight teams currently under consideration have not been placed in rank order due to the inconsistent number of games played by each team due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The teams will not be plated in rank order until next Wednesday, which will be the final listing before the participating teams are announced on March 7 at 10 p.m. on NCAA.com.
The NCAA Southeast Regional will be held at Lincoln Memorial in Harrogate March 13-16. A total of six teams will be selected to participate in the regional, with the champions from the SAC, Conference Carolinas and the SIAC each receiving automatic bids. The rankings are the official poll utilized by the NCAA in the championship selection process and can be found at https://www.ncaa.com/rankings/basketball-men/d2/regional-ranking.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL Pioneers No. 2 Seed
Tusculum University has earned the No. 2 seed for the 2021 South Atlantic Conference Women’s Basketball Championship tournament, which begins Saturday with opening-round action.
The Pioneers (15-3, 15-3 SAC) are one of three teams to receive a first-round bye in this year’s tournament, which was expanded from the traditional eight qualifiers to allow all 13 SAC member schools to participate. The seedings for the basketball championship are based on the final regular season winning percentage for all teams, regardless of the total number of SAC games played.
Tusculum will play its SAC tournament opener on Monday at 5:30 p.m. at Pioneer Arena against the winner of Saturday’s opening-round game between 7th-seeded Newberry (8-9) and 10th-seeded Wingate (9-8). Should the Pioneers prevail on Monday, they would host a semifinal game on Thursday. The SAC Championship game will be played March 7 and hosted by the better-seeded team among the finalists. Wingate was dropped to the 10th seed after having to nullify seven games due to a violation of NCAA and SAC bylaws.
Tusculum is the defending SAC tournament champion, having beaten Wingate (82-40), Carson-Newman (81-73) and Anderson (61-49) to claim its first SAC Championship tournament title since 2011 and third overall. The Pioneers are attempting to become the first school to repeat as tournament champions since Wingate in 2016 and 2017. Wingate is also the last number-two seed to win the title, in 2014. Tusculum has never been a number-two seed in the SAC tournament prior to this season.
Carson-Newman, which went 15-2 in conference play during the season, earned the number-one seed in the tournament field for the first time since 2018. Catawba (9-2) is the number-three seed and will join the Eagles and Pioneers in having a bye for the opening round. UVA Wise (13-4) captured the fourth seed and will host 13th-seeded Queens (1-17) in one of five opening-round games on Saturday. The other opening-round matchups include fifth-seeded Anderson (11-9) hosting 12th-seeded Mars Hill (2-17), sixth-seeded Limestone (7-6) at home against 11th-seeded Lenoir-Rhyne (6-12) and eighth-seeded Lincoln Memorial (7-10) facing visiting ninth-seeded Coker (7-11).
Tusculum defeated both Wingate and Newberry during early-season play, beating the Bulldogs 63-52 in the season opener on Nov. 21 and defeating the Wolves on the road 72-50 on Dec. 5. Tusculum and Wingate have met in the SAC quarterfinals each of the last two seasons, while the Pioneers have not played Newberry in the conference tournament since a 60-54 Wolves victory in the 2012 quarterfinals.
The tournament champion will receive an automatic bid to the NCAA Division II Women’s Basketball Tournament. The six-team Southeast Regional will begin on March 12 at Carson-Newman and continue through the regional final on March 15.
Tusculum University is again listed among eight teams under consideration by the NCAA for inclusion in the Division II Women’s Basketball Southeast Regional.
The Pioneers are joined by fellow South Atlantic Conference members Carson-Newman (15-2), Catawba (9-2) and UVA Wise (14-4) in this week’s rankings. Also under consideration are Belmont Abbey, Barton and Emmanuel from Conference Carolinas along with Tuskegee from the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. Tuskegee is the lone newcomer to this week’s regional rankings, replacing fellow SIAC member Benedict. The SIAC is normally a member of the South Region, but swapped regions with the Peach Belt Conference in an effort to equalize the regions based on the number of schools participating in the 2020-21 season.
The eight teams currently under consideration have not been placed in rank order due to the inconsistent number of games played by each team due to COVID-19. The teams will not be put in rank order until the Wednesday release, which will be the final one before the participating teams are announced on March 7 at 10 p.m. on ncaa.com.
The NCAA Southeast Regional will be held at Carson-Newman from March 12-15. A total of six teams will be selected to participate in the Southeast Regional, with the champions from the SAC, Conference Carolinas and the SIAC each receiving automatic bids. The rankings are the official poll utilized by the NCAA in the championship selection process, and can be found at https://www.ncaa.com/rankings/basketball-women/d2/regional-ranking.
MEN’S TENNIS Tusculum Tops Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — The Tusculum University men’s tennis team earned its first win against a Division I opponent in almost five years as the Pioneers beat UNC Asheville 4-3 in an exhibition match Thursday afternoon at the Asheville Racquet Club.
The Pioneers picked up three straight-set wins in singles to take a 3-2 lead over the Bulldogs (1-1), then waited for Dmitry Bezborodov to close out a three-set win at number-one singles to secure their first win against a Division I team since beating George Mason 4-3 on March 7, 2016 at Hilton Head, South Carolina.
Asheville went up 1-0 after doubles, but Kenta Kondou earned a 6-1, 6-2 victory over Finlay Ray McFayden at flight six to knot the match at 1-1. A 7-5, 6-3 victory at flight five from Manuel Guedes de Almeida evened the match at 2-2, and Frank Bonacia locked up a third point by defeating Sira Daosaengsawang 7-6 (8-6), 6-2 at flight four. With the match even at 3-3, Bezborodov beat Oli Nolan 6-4, 3-6, 6-1 at flight one to give the Pioneers the win.
Tusculum’s lone win in doubles also came at flight one, where Leon Huck and Nemanja Subanovic earned a 6-4 victory over Nolan and Daosaengsawang. The Bulldogs won the other two flights by identical 6-4 scores to win the doubles point.
The Pioneers (3-1) will open their South Atlantic Conference schedule on Saturday, Feb. 27 with a 2 p.m. match at Anderson.
WOMEN’S SOCCER Pioneers Win SAC Opener
Tusculum University opened its South Atlantic Conference women’s soccer schedule with a 4-0 victory over Mars Hill University Thursday afternoon at Pioneer Field.
The Pioneers (1-1-0, 1-0-0 SAC) outshot the Lions (0-1-0, 0-1-0 SAC) by a 20-2 margin, including 10-0 in the second half, and scored three goals in the final 20 minutes after carrying a 1-0 lead from the first nine minutes of play. Tina Haig had a goal and an assist for Tusculum, with goals from Cristina Iranzo, Bailey Bylotas and Brooke Radcliffe in a 17-minute span late in the second half.
Haig opened the scoring for the Pioneers at 8:56 of the first half as she collected a cross from Brianna Garcia and headed a shot past Mars Hill keeper Sarah Paiva for a 1-0 Tusculum lead. Mars Hill’s only two shots of the match came in the four-minute span following Haig’s goal, as Tusculum goalkeeper Cece Mortensen came up with an excellent lunging save on the Lions’ Sanne Martinsen in the 11th minute and stopping Bailey Whitehead-Price in the 14th minute.
Tusculum continued to apply pressure throughout the half, nearly adding a second goal on attempts from Chelsea Sheerin in the 19th minute and Darby Johnson in the final minute of the half. The Pioneers held a 1-0 halftime lead with a 10-2 advantage in shots over the Lions.
The Pioneers continued to apply the pressure in the second half, and were rewarded at 70:17 as a corner kick from Kaitlyn Watson went through the box and to the feet of freshman Cristina Iranzo, who had an open net for her first career goal and a 2-0 lead. Just over two minutes later, Bailey Bylotas collected her first career goal as a pass from Garcia traveled along the goal line to the far post, where Bylotas stood unmarked for a 3-0 advantage in the 73rd minute. Brooke Radcliffe was rewarded after a couple of close calls with the final goal of the day with 2:27 left after a cross from Haig.
Mortensen’s two first-half saves were enough for her third career shutout in eight starts for the Pioneers in her career. Paiva finished the match with seven saves for the Lions, making three saves in the second half after four in the opening 45 minutes. Tusculum had a 6-4 edge in corner kicks, and the Pioneers were called for 11 fouls to seven by the Lions.
Tusculum plays at at Lincoln Memorial at 12:30 p.m. Thursday.
MEN’S SOCCER Pioneers Fall
Sebastian Bertilsson scored the winning goal with 5:16 left in the second half as Mars Hill University defeated Tusculum University 1-0 in South Atlantic Conference men’s soccer action Thursday night at Pioneer Field.
Tusculum (1-1-0, 0-1-0 SAC) played the entire second half a man down after being shown a straight card late in the first half. Despite the shortage on the field, the Pioneer defense held the Lions (1-0-1, 1-0-0 SAC) to seven shot attempts in the match and just four in the second half. The Pioneers finished the contest with six shot attempts, with one on target in each half.
Mars Hill put two shots on goal in the first 10 minutes, forcing Tusculum keeper Joao Kozlowski to make saves on Jeppe Christensen in the third minute and Bertilsson in the 10th minute. The Pioneers’ first shot attempt was on target by Jean-Pierre Vital in the 12th minute, but was handled by Lion keeper Brennan Whalen. A physical first half culminated on the Pioneers’ Harry Easterby being sent off for a hard tackle with 2:37 left in the half, but Kozlowski came through with a save on Christensen following the restart to keep the match scoreless at half.
Kozlowski came through with a solid save on a shot from Mars Hill’s Tatum Cartner in the 64th minute, and the match seemed to be heading toward extra time until the Lions’ Rasmus Nielsen lofted a ball down the right win for Luke Manley, whose one-touch pass to the box was played off the head of Bertilsson and sneaked past Kozlowski for a 1-0 Mars Hill lead in the 85th minute. Tusculum had no further scoring chances and Mars Hill was able to bleed the clock deep in Tusculum territory to secure the win.
Mars Hill had a 5-2 advantage in shots on goal, with Whalen making two saves for the clean sheet for the Lions and Kozlowski finishing with four saves for the Pioneers. Mars Hill had an 8-2 edge in corner kicks while Tusculum was called for 14 fouls to 12 by the Lions.
Tusculum plays at Lincoln Memorial University at 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL Pioneers Drop Opener
HICKORY, N.C. — The Tusculum University women’s volleyball team dropped its first match in 464 days at Lenoir-Rhyne on Thursday.
The Bears (1-0, 1-0 SAC) defeated the Pioneers (0-1, 0-1 SAC) 25-17, 25-22, 25-19.
Peyton Gash and Emiah Burrowes powered the TU offense with eight kills apiece. Raven Chance, in her collegiate debut, racked up six kills on a .333 clip. Gabby Gray (4), Carli Pigza (4), and Kyndall Kalb (3) rounded out the column. Elise Carmichael had over half of the team’s assists with 16, while Carly Sosnowski and Catherine Clingan had six and five, respectively. Sosnowski was also responsible for the Pioneers’ lone ace. Burrowes and Clingan dug up 11 attempts, with Sosnowski close behind with eight. Chance used her height at the net and was credited with four total blocks (one solo, three assists). Gray (one solo, one assist) and Burrowes (two assists) notched a pair as well.
Tusculum will host Lincoln Memorial University at 7 p.m. on March 9.