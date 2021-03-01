The No. 2 seed Tusculum University Pioneers will host No. 7 seed Catawba College in a quarterfinal game of the South Atlantic Conference men's basketball tournament at 7:30 p.m. Monday at Pioneer Arena.
Tip-off will follow the women’s SAC quarterfinal game between Tusculum and Newberry slated for 5:30 p.m.
The Tusculum men (12-4) are riding a six-game winning streak, including last Wednesday’s 78-67 win over Lenoir-Rhyne in the regular-season finale. Catawba (9-10) has won five straight, including Saturday’s 90-67 victory over Limestone in the SAC opening round.
Tusculum and Catawba will meet in the SAC tournament for a sixth time and first since the Indians defeated the Pioneers 63-61 in the 2009 championship game in Hickory, N.C.
Catawba has won three of the five postseason matchups with the Pioneers with all games decided by four points or less.
In the only meeting between the two teams during the regular season this year, Tusculum rallied from a seven-point deficit with under two minutes remaining and got a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from Trenton Gibson for a 74-72 win on Jan. 9 in Salisbury, N.C.
The winner of Monday's game advances to Thursday's semifinal against the winner of the game between third-seeded Carson-Newman and sixth-seeded Wingate. In the Pioneers advance, they will be at home.
The SAC championship game will be played Sunday at the highest seed.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Pioneers Host Newberry
The No. 2 seed Pioneers (15-3, 15-3 SAC) will host No. 7 seed Newberry College (10-9, 9-8 SAC) in a South Atlantic Conference tournament quarterfinal game at 5:30 p.m. Monday at Pioneer Arena.
In Saturday's opening round, Newberry had a 16-point halftime lead evaporate before using a 5-0 run in the final minute to get past Wingate 70-69.
Tusculum is the defending SAC tournament champion, while Newberry is seeking its first title since 2015. Both the Pioneers and the Wolves have three SAC championships to their credit, with Tusculum also winning in 2010 and 2011 and Newberry winning in 2006, 2007 and 2015.
The Pioneers had a chance to win their first SAC regular-season championship since 2011, but a late rally fell short in the regular-season finale at UVA Wise on Wednesday as Tusculum lost 80-72 to drop behind Carson-Newman (15-2 SAC) in the final standings.
Newberry is 1-8 on the road, while Tusculum is 6-2 at home.
The winner of Monday's game will advance to Thursday's semifinals against the winner of the game between third-seeded Catawba and sixth-seeded Limestone. If the Pioneers advance, they will be at home.
The SAC championship game will be played Sunday at the highest seed.
MEN'S LACROSSE
Pioneers Off To 4-0 Start
BANNER ELK, N.C. — Eleven players scored for Tusculum while the Pioneer defense held Lees-McRae College to one second-half goal in a 17-6 victory Saturday.
The Pioneers (4-0) have won their first four games of the season for the first time in program history, and did so by outshooting the Bobcats (0-4) 50-29. Tusculum, which entered the day leading Division II in faceoff winning percentage at 79.4 percent, won 18-of-25 (72 percent) against Lees-McRae, including a 16-for-18 showing from Andy Michalski, who also had a goal and an assist on offense and collected a game-high 10 ground balls.
Tristan Kirkham was the lone Pioneer to score three goals.
Ross Geiger started in goal for the Pioneers and made seven saves in the first three quarters.
Tusculum will host Newberry at 3 p.m. Saturday.
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
Pioneers Pause
The Tusculum University women’s lacrosse team has postponed three South Atlantic Conference matches due to positive COVID-19 cases within the program.
Saturday’s match at Mars Hill was postponed, and a March 6 home match with Newberry and a March 13 match at Lenoir-Rhyne have been postponed. In addition, Wednesday's non-conference match at Lee University has been canceled.
Tusculum (1-0, 0-0 SAC) is scheduled to return to play on March 17 at Young Harris.
BASEBALL
Pioneers Sweep
Brandon Trammell and Zane Keener recorded six RBI and a home run apiece, while four Tusculum pitchers combined on a pair of shutouts as the Pioneers swept a South Atlantic Conference baseball doubleheader over UVA Wise Saturday afternoon at Pioneer Park.
Tusculum (7-1, 4-0 SAC) won Saturday’s opener 10-0 in five innings and completed a four-game weekend sweep of the Cavaliers (0-5, 0-4 SAC) with a 15-0 victory in seven innings. TU extends its winning streak to six.
This marks the first time Tusculum has posted a pair of shutouts in a SAC doubleheader.
In the 10-0 win in the first game, Trammell’s grand slam highlighted a six-run frame and TU starter Keegan Ernest pitched a five-inning, three-hit shutout.
Ernest (1-0) walked four and struck out four.
In the 15-0 win in the second game, Tusculum scored seven runs in the first inning.
TU starter Tyler Harmon (1-1) notched his first collegiate victory. In five innings, he gave up five hits, walked one and struck out nine.
Keener went 3-for-4 with a double, his first collegiate homer and five RBI.
The Pioneers travel to Mars Hill for a four-game series starting at noon Saturday.
WOMEN'S TENNIS
Pioneers Top Anderson
ANDERSON, S.C. — The Tusculum University women's tennis team opened its South Atlantic Conference schedule with a 5-2 victory at Anderson University Saturday afternoon.
The 23rd-ranked Pioneers (3-2, 1-0 SAC) earned the doubles point by winning two of the three sets, then captured four of the six singles matches from the Trojans (2-1, 1-1 SAC).
In doubles, Emilie Hansen and Amber Lackey teamed up for a 6-4 win at flight two over Anna Greer and Katie Robeson, and Paulina Loretz and Valentina Loretz earned a 6-2 win at flight three over Megan Pleasant and Kristen Reynolds to give Tusculum the team point.
In singles, Julia Lopez defeated Carrigan Blanchard 6-2, 6-1 at flight two and Hansen beat Pleasant 6-2, 6-2 at flight four to push the Pioneers ahead 3-0. Paulina Loretz came through with the clincher at flight five as she was a 6-3, 7-5 winner over Reynolds, and Annie McCullough was the fourth singles winner with a 7-5, 6-4 victory over Greer at flight one.
The Pioneers will play their second Division I exhibition match of the spring at 3 p.m. Thursday at ETSU.
MEN'S TENNIS
Pioneers Roll
ANDERSON, S.C. — Tusculum University used a sweep of doubles as a springboard to a 6-1 victory at Anderson University in South Atlantic Conference play Saturday afternoon.
The Pioneers (4-1, 1-0 SAC) won their fourth straight match by winning three of the six singles matches in three sets against the Trojans (1-1, 1-1 SAC), rallying from a set down in two of the three victories.
In doubles, Leon Huck and Nemanja Subanovic defeated Thomas Pudney and Thomas Smalley 6-3 at flight one, Dmitry Bezborodov and Frank Bonacia teamed for a 7-6 (7-3) win at flight two over Adam Kush and Aaron Cabo, and Kenta Kondou and Jacco Mensinga posted a 6-2 win at flight three over Juan Cruz Moncada and Simon Wilson.
In singles play, Bezborodov defeated Moncada 6-1, 6-4 at flight one to give the Pioneers a 2-0 lead. Kondou then rallied for a 1-6, 6-2, 6-2 win at flight six over Lorenzo Martinetti to extend Tusculum's lead to 3-0, and Huck delivered the clinching point with a 6-0, 4-6, 6-3 win at flight four over Pudney.
Bonacia earned a 7-6 (8-6), 6-3 win at flight three over Spencer Snow and Subanovic downed Kush 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 at flight two. Only a tiebreaker win by the Trojans' Cabo at flight five kept the Pioneers from finishing off the shutout.
The Pioneers play at Lincoln Memorial at 2 p.m. Saturday.
SOCCER
Tusculum, LMU Swap Sites
Due to wet field conditions at Lincoln Memorial University, the Tusculum University men's and women's soccer teams have agreed to swap sites for their upcoming South Atlantic Conference matches.
The matches that were originally scheduled to be played this Thursday at Lincoln Memorial will be played on Wednesday at Pioneer Field. The women will kick off at 5 p.m. followed by the men at 7:30 p.m.
Tusculum will travel to Lincoln Memorial for the regular season finale on April 1. The women will play at 12:30 p.m. with the men's game at 3 p.m.
MEN'S VOLLEYBALL
Pioneers Fall
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Queens University Royals (6-8, 3-0 IVA) defeated Tusculum (0-6, 0-3 IVA) 23-25, 25-15, 25-21, 22-25, 15-12 on Saturday.
Tusculum sophomore Caleb Slater put down a career-high 14 kills. Shaphar Grant and Hunter Walck collected a dozen kills each, a collegiate-best for both. Lucas Blanco dished out 46 assists, alongside a career-high four kills and eight digs.
Tusculum will host Bluefield College and Erskine at 2 p.m. Friday.