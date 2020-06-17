Tusculum University pitcher Carter Linton has signed a free agent contract with the Atlanta Braves.
Linton, a right-hander from Kingsport, pitched for the Pioneers the past two seasons where he made 17 mound appearances out of the TU bullpen where he posted a 2.13 earned run average. During the abbreviated 2020 campaign, he tied for the team lead with 11 appearances where he went 1-1 with one save and a sterling 1.35 ERA. He pitched in 13.1 inning where he recorded 20 strikeouts with seven walks.
He pitched 2.1 innings of relief for his first win in a TU uniform against 2019 NCAA Division II Tournament participant Gannon University. He recorded four strikeouts in two innings of work in Tusculum’s road win at Carson-Newman University earlier in the season. He pitched a perfect nine inning for a save at Coker University. He also recorded three strikeouts against fifth-ranked Catawba College and No. 33 Young Harris College.
“We are all extremely proud of Carter of him earning this opportunity,” said TU coach Brandon Steele. “It has been tremendous to watch Carter’s growth and development these past two years. I’m excited to see what the future holds for him.”
Linton began his collegiate career in 2017 at Columbia State Community College before transferring to East Tennessee State University in 2018. During his lone season in Johnson City, he made 14 appearances and posted a 1-0 record with an 8.16 ERA.
He played his prep career at Dobyns-Bennett High School where he led the Indians to a TSSAA District title.
His father, Doug Linton, spent 18 years in professional baseball including the Blue Jays, Angels, Mets, Royals, Twins, Orioles, Rockies and Braves.
Linton becomes the 34th Pioneer in program history to sign professionally and the third to sign with the Atlanta organization including former TU pitching greats Ben Swaggerty and Devan Watts.
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
Morris Named Coach
Jason Morris has been named coach of the Tusculum University Beach Volleyball program announced Doug Jones, vice president for of athletics and university initiatives. Morris will continue to serve as the women’s indoor volleyball assistant coach, in addition to heading the beach program.
Morris, a native of Ocala, Florida, spent the 2019 indoor season on the TU bench, helping lead the Pioneers to their most successful campaign since 2014. Reaching the postseason for the first time in two years, Tusculum racked up numerous individual accolades under Morris’s tutelage: SAC Freshman of the Year, AVCA Regional Freshman of the Year, SAC Player of the Week, four Zaxby’s Athletes of the Week, a trio of all-conference performers, and two Applebee’s Student-Athletes of the Month.
“We are very fortunate to retain someone of Jason’s experience and expertise as it pertains to beach volleyball,” Jones said. “Jason has a track record of success and his experience in all aspects of the sport of volleyball will benefit our programs immensely. I would classify Jason as a department guy, he believes in both the mission of our University and our athletic department. The young ladies in our program will flourish under his leadership.”
In an interim capacity, Morris contributed to the 2020 beach squad before Covid-19 made its impact on collegiate athletics. The second-year team was in the midst of a Florida swing against tough competition when the decision was made to end the season, going 2-8 in the shortened campaign. TU will return its winningest individual in Haley Davis and look to build upon its veterans in 2021.
“I’d like to thank President Scott Hummel, Doug Jones, Deborah Davis, and Randy Loggins for this opportunity,” Morris said. “I was able to work with the beach program for a few weeks this season and was happy with their skill level but, more importantly, their work ethic and passion for the game. I am looking forward to building upon the positive progression I saw this year. We have several key returners and a talented group of freshmen coming in. The future is bright for Tusculum Beach Volleyball.”
Prior to Tusculum, Morris was on the Marshall University women’s volleyball staff from 2017-19, where he helped mentor two All-Conference USA honorees.
While enrolled at the Law Enforcement Academy at the College of Central Florida, the former sheriff’s deputy began playing competitive beach volleyball and won several tournaments around the state.
After a few years in law enforcement, Morris began coaching volleyball full-time. He started his coaching career at Vanguard High School (2009-16) and was one of the four founding members of the Ocala Power Volleyball Academy. In his eight seasons at the Ocala school, he coached a final four team (2010), back-to-back state championship teams (2012 & 2013), and two runner-up squads (2014 & 2016). Morris was chosen as the 2013 Florida Dairy Farmers Coach of the Year and the 2016 AVCA District Coach of the Year.
A two-time coach of the USA Volleyball national champion (2013 & 2018), Morris was also a leader of the 2012 AAU title squad. His most recent accomplishment came as the mentor of River Cities Volleyball Club, which was the first such triumph in West Virginia’s history. Collectively, six of Morris’ teams won qualifiers for USA Volleyball nationals, including the 2018 JVA World Championship in 18's Premier Division and the 2019 Music City Qualifier in Nashville.