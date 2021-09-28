BRISTOL — Tusculum University’s Nilubol Panno shot an opening day 76 to lead the Pioneers to the first round lead of the 2021 King University Women’s Golf Invitational. The two-day, 36-hole tournament is being contested on the 5,852-yard, par-71 layout at the Bristol Country Club.
Tusculum carded a team score of 321 and hold a one-shot lead over Catawba (322) and are two shots clear of third-place Erskine. Host King is fourth with 325, followed by North Greenville (326), Converse (327), Emmanuel (328), Southern Wesleyan (334), Mars Hill (347), Barton (357) and Emory & Henry (360).
Panno is locked in a four-way tie atop the leaderboard at 76, along with Sasha Gardiner (King), Jordan Kirkley (North Greenville) and Abbie Daquila (Catawba).
Tusculum newcomer Braelyn Peppin posted an 81 in her TU debut and is tied for 16th place. Senior Olivia Cunningham and Tusculum rookie Sofie Lorentzen are tied for 21st place with 82, while senior Hannah Brown posted an 86 and is in 34th place.
The final round will be played on Tuesday at the Bristol Country Club.
MEN’S GOLF Pioneers Second
BRISTOL — Tusculum University’s Nicholas Marchese and Liam Hermansson each posted a one-over par 71 in the opening round of the 2021 King University Invitational on Monday in men’s golf action. The two-day, 36-hole event is being held at the par-70, 6,483-yard Bristol Country Club.
The Pioneers are in second place in the team competition with 289 and are 10 shots behind first day leader and host King (279).
Marchese and Hermansson are locked in a six-way tie for sixth place and are three shots behind the trio of Samuel Treuba (King), Peyton Perez (King B) and Alberto Dominguez (Erskine) who each shot a two-under par 68.
Tusculum sophomore Dominic Barron Holden, is tied for 15th after firing a 73. Sophomore Liam van Deventer is tied for 20th with 74, while junior Riley Brown posted a 75 and is tied for 29th in his TU debut.
In the team competition, Erskine’s A and B teams shot 290 and 295 and are third and fourth, respectively. Emmanuel and Southern Wesleyan each shot 299 and are tied for fifth. North Greenville is seventh with 300, followed by King B (303), Belmont Abbey B (305), Catawba (306), UVA Wise (306) and Emory & Henry (313).
The final round will be contested on Tuesday at the Bristol Country Club.