BRISTOL — Nilubol Panno and the Tusculum University women’s golf team led wire-to-wire to win the King University Invitational. The two-day, 36-hole tournament was held at the par-71, 5,852-yard Golf Club of Bristol.
The Pioneers, who led by one-shot heading into Tuesday’s final round, extended their lead to a 14-shot victory with a two-day score of 321-306=627. TU’s 306 was 12 shots better than Tuesday’s second-lowest tally as all five Tusculum golfers posted scores in the 70s.
Panno finished with a two-round score of 151 to finish four strokes ahead of runner-up Sasha Gardiner of host King. Panno followed Monday’s 76 with a final round 75 to claim her second career medal. With the victory, Panno becomes only the fifth multi-winner in program history joining Shannon Palenkas (2), Jillian Corum (5), Katie Tomassoni (4) and Jennifer Keim (2). Panno won her inaugural medal at last spring’s UVA Wise Invitational.
Tusculum redshirt freshman Braelyn Pippin tied for seventh place with 81-77=158. The TU trio of Olivia Cunningham (82-79=161), Hannah Brown (86-75=161) and Sofie Lorentzen (82-79=161) all tied for 13th place.
Erskine finished second with 641, followed by Catawba (650), Emmanuel (654), North Greenville (654), Southern Wesleyan (657), Converse (659), King (669), Barton (701), Mars Hill (705) and Emory & Henry (708).
The victory was also the 30th team title in program history and the seventh women’s tournament crown for head coach Ross Cash.
Tusculum returns to action next week (Oct. 4-5) for the Patsy Rendleman Invitational in Salisbury, North Carolina.
MEN Pioneers 2nd
Tusculum’s furious final round rally came up short as the Pioneers finished runner-up at the King Invitational, which was held this week at the Golf Club of Bristol.
TU posted a team score of 283, which was the lowest on the day, but the Pioneers could not overcome tournament host King as the Tornado followed Monday’s 279 with a 286 to finish with 565 and win by eight shots over the Pioneers (572).
King’s Samuel Trueba led wire-to-wire to capture medalist honors as he finished with a two-under par 68-70=138.
All five Tusculum players finished in the top-20 led by senior Nicholas Marchese as he carded a one-under par 69 and finished with a two-day score of 140 for sole possession of fourth place.
TU freshman Liam Hermansson shot 71 for a second day to tie for fifth place with 142. Sophomore Dominic Barron Holden was 10th with 73-71=144, while sophomore teammate Liam van Deventer tied for 12th place with 74-72=146. TU junior Riley Brown shot 75-73=148 to tie for 18th place.
In the team competition, Erskine finished third with 584, followed by Southern Wesleyan (600), Erskine B (61), Emmanuel (603), North Greenville (603), King B (603), Belmont Abbey B (605), Catawba (617), UVA Wise (619) and Emory & Henry (623).
The 12-team tournament was held this week at the par-70, 6,483-yard Golf Club of Bristol.
The Pioneers return to action next week (Oct. 4-5) as they compete at the Richard Rendleman Invitational at the historic Country Club of Salisbury (N.C.).