ROCK HILL, S.C. — The Tusculum University men’s basketball team has been picked to finish fourth in the South Atlantic Conference, according to the SAC preseason coaches’ poll released on Wednesday.
The Pioneers received 117 points in voting by the SAC’s 13 coaches, including Limestone which is competing in its first season as a full member of the league.
Tusculum junior guard Trenton Gibson was named to the preseason All-SAC second team, which is selected by a vote of the league’s media relations directors.
Lincoln Memorial is the favorite to win this year’s conference title as the Railsplitters garnered 155 points, including 11 first place votes.
Gibson, a 6-foot-4, 200-pound native of Murfreesboro, garnered All-SAC honorable mention honors last year after leading Tusculum in scoring and assists and was third on the roster in rebounding.
The 2019 SAC Freshman of the Year averaged 13.5 points per game (20th in SAC) while dishing out 3.9 assists per contest (7th in SAC). His 5.9 rebounds per game was 16th in the league as he scored in double figures in 24 of his 32 games.
Gibson had five games of 10 or more rebounds, including last year’s season-opener in which he posted a triple-double of 17 points, 11 boards and 12 assists in a win over USC Aiken.
During Gibson's 61-game career, he has tallied 814 points, 352 rebounds and 229 assists. His .784 career free throw percentage is eighth in school history while his 3.75 career assists per game average is tied for 7th-best in the TU record book.
Gibson has also shined off the court as an honors student. He earned a spot on the CoSIDA Academic All-District first team and was the 2020 recipient of the SAC Elite 20 Award. The sport management major is a member of the SAC Commissioner’s Honor Roll, Tusculum Athletic Director’s Honor Roll, Dean’s List, President’s List and the Charles Oliver Honor List and the Division II Athletic Directors Association Honor Roll.
The Pioneers return two starters and nine lettermen from last year’s 19-13 squad that finished fourth in the league for a second straight season and advanced to the SAC semifinal. Coach J.T. Burton has guided Tusculum to 35 victories and back-to-back winning seasons in his first two years at the helm of the program.
The Pioneers will open their season on Nov. 21 when they host Wingate University for a 4 p.m. contest at Pioneer Arena.