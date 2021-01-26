ROCK HILL, S.C. — The Tusculum University baseball team has been picked to finish fifth in the 2021 South Atlantic Conference season, according to the conference’s coaches’ poll.
Tusculum infielders Daulton Martin and Jaden Steagall were also selected to the Preseason All-SAC Team as selected by the league’s media relations directors.
Tusculum received 112 total points in a vote of the conference’s 13 head coaches. Catawba is the favorite to claim the title as the Indians garnered 156 points including 12 first place votes. Newberry is second with 141 points, while Catawba was third with 137 points and one first place nod. Carson-Newman is fourth with 115 points, followed by Tusculum (112), Lenoir-Rhyne (100), Lincoln Memorial (91), Anderson (72), Queens (71), Mars Hill (52), Coker (46), SAC newcomer Limestone (41) and UVA Wise (36).
Martin, a graduate student from Lancaster, Pennsylvania, finished third on the team last season with a .333 batting average during the COVID abbreviated season. He started in all 25 games at second base and led the SAC with 21 walks which were the fifth-most in the nation. He tied for second on the team with 28 hits including six doubles, two triples and a home run. He also led the SAC with his 16 stolen bases which were fifth in the nation. He went 16-of-16 on the base paths including a single-game record five against Gannon University.
Martin is currently Tusculum’s all-time leader in runs scored (183), doubles (6), walks (126) and hit by pitch (37). In his 178-game career, he is a two-time All-American and three-time All-SAC performer. He enters this year with 242 career hits, which are 20 off the school record 262 held by TU Hall of Famer Josh Wolff (2003-2006). Last year, Martin was also named a CoSIDA Academic All-America® first team selection.
Steagall, a junior from Hiram, Georgia, led the Pioneers in 2020 with 28 runs scored (3rd in SAC) and four home runs (T7th in SAC). His 24 runs batted in were second on the team and tied for fifth-most in the SAC. He also tallied 28 total hits including five doubles and went 10-of-11 in stolen bases (T5th in SAC). He posted a .298 batting average and led the team with nine multiple-RBI games. He opened the season batting 9-of-12 in his first three games and earned SAC Player of the Week accolades.
Tusculum returns 27 lettermen from last year’s squad that finished the shortened season with a 15-10 record including victories in five of its last six games before the stoppage. The Pioneers open the season Feb. 16 at Young Harris.
TRACK & FIELD Pioneers Open Indoor Season
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Tusculum University men’s and women’s indoor track & field teams opened their 2021 seasons Sunday at the KMS Invitational held at the Birmingham CrossPlex.
MEN’S RECAP
Junior Gerard Hearst finished seventh in the 60 meters with a time of 7.10 seconds, after running 7.01 in prelims and 6.99 in the semifinals. Hearst’s semifinal time of 6.99 was just .02 shy of his personal best of 6.97 seconds set at the 2020 South Atlantic Conference Championship meet.
Senior Will Cronin placed fifth overall in the 3000 meters in 8:40.38, less than two seconds off his school record and the second-best time in the event in program history. Freshman Ray Richardson was clocked in 9:25.90 in the 3000 to take over ninth place on the school performance list.
Sophomore Jontavus Walker turned in the ninth-fastest time in school history in the 400 meters, placing 14th overall in 51.43 seconds, and took 19th in the 200 meters at 22.93 seconds. In the mile run, sophomore Caleb Archer set a personal best with a time of 4:42.56, good for ninth on the program all-time performance list and 15th place in the meet. Junior Kyler Hodges was the Pioneers’ top finisher in the mile with a 12th-place showing in 4:36.68.
Sophomore Pierre Dupuy competed in the long jump and took 20th overall with a mark of 5.85 meters (19 feet, 2 1/2 inches).
WOMEN’S RECAP
Freshman Emily Coddington was the top individual finisher for the Tusculum women, taking eighth place in the mile with a time of 5:27.69. Her time was the eighth-fastest in program history and places her second on the school’s all-time performance list behind All-American Nicole McMillen. Freshman Judy Chellah was 11th in the mile in 5:39.60, putting her sixth on the Tusculum performance list.
In the 3000 meters, sophomore Erin Bruce finished 15th in 11:34.85 which places her fourth on the program performance list.
Senior Kenisha Stubbs finished 10th in the 400 meters (1:01.63) while junior Earthaiza Watkins placed 14th in 1:05.08.
Junior Destini Wilson was ninth in the high jump at 1.50 meters (4 feet, 11 inches), tying for sixth on the Tusculum all-time list, while her mark of 4.96 meters (16 feet, 3 1/4 inches) in the long jump ranks her eighth on the school Top 10 list in the event.
WOMEN’S BOWLING Pioneers Finish 10th
VALLEY PARK, Mo. — The Tusculum University women’s bowling team finished 10th at the Columbia 300 Saints Invitational.
The three-day, 11-team tournament was held at the Bowlero Lakeside and hosted by Maryville University – St. Louis.
The traditional scoring portion of the tournament wrapped on Sunday morning as 23rd-ranked Lincoln Memorial University defeated the Pioneers 942-916. It was TU’s highest pin total of its 12 matches this weekend as Tusculum finished with a 4-8 record.
Tusculum blanked Quincy University 4-0 in a 7-game Baker match to open the bracket portion of the tournament. The Pioneers won by scores of 156-123, 206-193, 212-203 and 191-185.
In the 9th-place game, Upper Iowa University edged Tusculum 4-2 including a nail-biting 171-170 decision in the sixth and deciding game. The Peacocks won the first game 173-138 and 153-151 to take a 2-0 lead. Tusculum bounced back with a 152-149 win in the third frame, before Upper Iowa claimed the fourth, 172-151. The Pioneers trimmed the deficit to one game with its 196-165 in the fifth, before Upper Iowa clinched the win by a single-pin in the sixth.
Top-ranked McKendree University won the team title by defeating host Maryville in the championship match, 4-1. Youngstown State finished third, followed by Nebraska, Kentucky Wesleyan, Drury, Lincoln Memorial, Lewis (Ill.), Upper Iowa, Tusculum and Quincy.
The Pioneers will bowl in the Railsplitter Classic hosted by LMU Feb. 5-7.