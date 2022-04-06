HARTSVILLE, S.C. — The Tusculum University women’s golf team finished seventh at the South Atlantic Conference Championship. The three-day, 54-hole tournament was held at the Hartsville Country Club and hosted by Coker University.
The Pioneers shot a final day 309 to finish with a 54-hole score of 945 as TU has logged its fourth straight seventh place showing in the SAC Championship.
Anderson University led wire-to-wire to win its second SAC title and first since 2019. The Trojans finished with a three-day SAC Championship record score of 886, winning by nine strokes over runner-up Wingate University (895). The 886 smashes the previous record of 901 set last year by Limestone University during its championship run.
Anderson shot a final round 296, while the Bulldogs carded the lowest round the lowest round in SAC Tournament history with 293 on Tuesday.
Carson-Newman University was third with 909, while Limestone finished fourth with 910. Lincoln Memorial University finished fifth with 922, followed by Queens University of Charlotte (925), Tusculum (945), Lenoir-Rhyne University (955), Catawba College (973), Coker (975), Newberry College (981), Mars Hill University (1029) and UVA Wise (1098).
Anderson’s Jessica Rathbone capture medalist honors with an eight-under par total of 208 including a 67 (-5) on Tuesday which is the lowest final round score in SAC Championship history and the second-lowest overall school in the tournament record book. Rathbone finished 10 strokes in front of individual runner-up Rachel Matieson of LMU who carded 73-71-74=218.
Tusculum sophomore Nilubol Panno tied for 22nd place with her 54-hole score of 80-74-79=233. TU junior Sofie Lorentzen placed 27th with 79-81-77=237, while senior Hannah Brown tied for 31st with 238 including a team-low 76 in Tuesday’s final round. Redshirt freshman carded a 78 in her final round to finish with 239 and tied for 36th. TU senior Olivia Cunningham also posted a 78 in her collegiate finale as she totaled 241 (T38).
Panno wraps up the team seasonal scoring title as she finishes with a 77.74 stroke average, which is the 13th-lowest in program history. Her career average of 77.61 is currently the third-lowest by a Pioneer.
Cunningham wraps up her collegiate career with a 78.79 scoring average, which ranks sixth in the Tusculum record book. Her 68 career rounds played are listed 16th-most in school history.
Brown’s career stroke average also has her in the program’s top-10 as her 79.50 average is eighth-best in TU history.
The Pioneers recorded three wins during the 2021-2022 campaign with victories at the King Invitational, CBU Buccaneer Classic and the Agnes McAmis Memorial.