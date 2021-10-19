JEKYLL ISLAND, Ga. — Tusculum’s Hanna Brown shot a four-over par 76 and is tied for 11th place at the Jeykll Island Intercollegiate. The two-day, 36-hole event is being held at the par-72, 6,043-yard Pine Lakes-Jeykll Island Golf Club.
The Pioneers posted an opening round team score of 319 and are in ninth place in the 17-team field.
Columbus State shot 298 and has the first round lead. Carson-Newman is second with 302, followed by Central Oklahoma (303), Shorter (313), Lincoln Memorial (313), North Greenville (315), Truett-McConnell 315), Erskine (317), Tusculum (319) and Catawba (321) to round out of the top-10. Belmont Abbey is 11th with 322, followed by Converse (325), Emmanuel (327), Newberry (327), Coker 330, Southern Wesleyan (334) and Georgia Military College (399).
Brown is five strokes off the lead currently held by Minji Kang of Truett-McConnell as she is the lone player in the 97-competitor field in red numbers with her one-under par 71.
TU’s Olivia Cunningham shot 80 and is tied for 35th place, while Nilubol Panno is 43rd with her 81. Braelyn Pippin is 50th with her 82, while Sofie Lorentzen shot 84 and is tied for 67th.
The final round of the Jekyll Island Intercollegiate will be played on Tuesday.