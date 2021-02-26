Tusculum University softball coach Julie Huebner has announced changes to both series that were to be played this weekend.
Saturday’s home opener against SAC foe Wingate has been pushed to 2 p.m.
The two games at Emory & Henry scheduled for Sunday have been canceled due to inclement weather.
BASEBALL Schedule Adjusted
Due to the threat of inclement weather later this weekend, the Tusculum University baseball team has adjusted the schedule for its South Atlantic Conference series with UVA Wise.
Sunday’s doubleheader was moved to Friday night, but results were unavailable at press time. Saturday’s doubleheader is slated for 2 p.m.
The Pioneers (3-1, 0-0 SAC) are coming of Tuesday’s 16-10 extra-inning win over Young Harris College. UVA Wise is 0-1 on the season.