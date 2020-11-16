The Tusculum University athletic department has announced its policy for spectators for the 2020-2021 basketball season. The TU season will tip off Saturday when Tusculum hosts Wingate University for a South Atlantic Conference doubleheader at Pioneer Arena.
The policies below affect only Tusculum home basketball games for the 2020-2021 season. Fans wishing to attend an away game during this basketball season should verify the fan policies on each school’s website before traveling.
Tusculum has established a seating capacity of 250 fans (10% capacity) for its home basketball games during the 2020-2021 season. Masks and face covers are required and fans should observe physical distancing at all times. Fans may sit in groups only if members reside in the same household. Groups must sit at a minimum of six feet apart. Anyone who does not abide by these policies will be asked to leave the facility.
Attendance will be limited to the following: 1) families of TU basketball student-athletes, coaches and support staff; 2) Tusculum faculty & staff; 3) Pioneer Club members (priority level only); 4) families of visiting team student-athletes and coaches.
In-person classes for the 2020 fall semester ends on Friday as the main student body will be going home for the Thanksgiving break and will not return to campus until January 25. A student ticket policy for all Tusculum home athletic events, including basketball, will be announced in January.
Attendance for the general public will not be allowed for Tusculum home basketball games during the 2020-2021 season. All Tusculum home basketball games will be available to watch free on the Tusculum Athletics YouTube page. A radio broadcast of the game will be available on the Pioneer Sports Network on WSMG (95.5 FM & 1450 AM) and will also be streamed on the internet.
1) TUSCULUM BASKETBALL STUDENT-ATHLETES & COACHES: Tusculum basketball student-athletes, coaches and support personnel will receive two (2) passes for family members. TU student-athletes and coaches must sign up for these complimentary tickets no later than 24 hours in advance of game day utilizing their ARMS software account. TU family members must sign for these passes when entering the arena and gates will open one (1) hour prior to game time.
2) TUSCULUM FACULTY & STAFF: A limited allotment of tickets for Tusculum faculty & staff will be available and may be reserved on-line through the TU athletic department 24 hours prior to the day of the contest. No tickets will be issued the day of the contest.
3) PIONEER CLUB MEMBERS: Admittance for 2020-2021 Pioneer Club members will be awarded based on donor priority level and tickets must be reserved for each contest date (Limit 4 tickets per household). Pioneer Club tickets must be RSVP online. Please contact assistant athletic director Josh Ealy at (423) 636-7331 or email: jealy@tusculum.edu for more information.
4) VISITING TEAM FAMILY MEMBERS: Each basketball student-athlete of the visiting team will be allowed two (2) NON-COMPLIMENTARY tickets to be purchased at the gate (which opens one hour prior to the first game listed). Visiting tickets are $7 each for all entrants (12 and under FREE). Visiting teams are asked to submit their list of family members online to the Tusculum Athletic Department no later than 24 hours prior to the day of the contest.
Seating will not be allowed behind the team areas or press row. Also end zone seating will be reserved for basketball student-athletes (home and visitor) only to maximize physical distancing.
Concessions will not be sold during basketball games and the Tusculum University Chick-fil-A will be closed beginning Nov. 6 and will reopen in January when the general student body returns for the spring semester. Fans are asked to plan accordingly.