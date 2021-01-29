The Tusculum University men’s basketball program has announced changes to its upcoming schedules which includes three postponements and one schedule addition.
This Saturday’s TU men’s game at Lenoir-Rhyne University has been postponed due to the Bears pausing all team activities due to COVID protocols. The Feb. 8 home game with Lenoir-Rhyne, which was originally scheduled for this past December, has also been postponed.
Tusculum men’s home game with Newberry College on Feb. 6 has been postponed as the Wolves’ program has paused their team activities due to COVID protocols.
Makeup dates for the Lenoir-Rhyne and Newberry contests have not been announced.
Tusculum has announced it will host Mars Hill University at 5:30 p.m. Monday at Pioneer Arena. This game was originally slated for Jan. 13 but was postponed due to MHU pausing its team activities due to COVID protocols.
The Pioneers (7-4, 7-4 SAC) are coming off a 60-59 road win at Anderson University on Wednesday. Junior Trenton Gibson hit a pair of free throws with 4.9 seconds remaining, while freshman Inady Legiste posted his first collegiate double-double with 20 points and 12 rebounds.
For more information about Tusculum University Athletics and for updated schedules and news, visit www.TusculumPioneers.com.
Attendance Policies
The Tusculum University athletic department has revised its attendance policy for its home athletic events beginning Monday.
The Pioneers will have 16 sports beginning competition in February and early March, while both basketball and bowling teams and the TU men’s volleyball team continue their seasons.
Fans will be allowed at home spring sporting events with strict rules and guidelines in place in accordance with the university’s and state's COVID guidelines.
Family members of those Tusculum student-athletes competing in the home contest will be permitted to attend. Each TU student-athlete will be allowed two family members on their pass list. Limited number of Pioneer Club members may also attend, but they must RSVP for each contest. Tusculum students will be admitted as long as capacity limits are not exceeded. No concessions will be available. Visiting fans or parents of visiting teams will not be allowed.
All fans in attendance must observe social distancing at contests and are required to wear face coverings at all times (including outdoor venues). In addition, any gatherings or tailgates with fans, either pregame or postgame, will not be permitted. Also in accordance with university procedures, any family members attending games are not permitted in other university facilities, including residence halls.
Tusculum University will provide live stats for every home basketball, volleyball, football, lacrosse, softball and baseball contest this year. In addition, free live video will be available for nearly every home contest.
Full schedules are available for each team at TusculumPioneers.com as well as updates on schedule changes or possible attendance policy adjustments.
Fans can also follow @TusculumSports on Twitter for all news and schedule updates or add the PioneerUP app on your mobile device.