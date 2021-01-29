The Tusculum University women’s basketball team has announced a pair of changes to its upcoming schedule.
The Pioneers will host Anderson University this at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Pioneer Arena. This game was originally scheduled to be played Feb. 27, but this Wednesday’s date became available for both teams.
The Feb. 6 home game against Newberry College has been postponed as the Wolves program has paused team activities due to COVID protocols. No makeup has been scheduled at this time.
The 21st-ranked Pioneers (10-1, 10-1 SAC) travel to Lenoir-Rhyne University at 2 p.m. Saturday. Tusculum defeated Lenoir-Rhyne 67-44 on Dec. 12 in Greeneville.
More information about Tusculum athletics, schedule updates and news can be found at www.TusculumPioneers.com.
SAC Championships
ROCK HILL, S.C. — The South Atlantic Conference has announced an updated format for its 2021 Pilot Flying J Basketball Championships.
Traditionally, the SAC Pilot Flying J Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships feature the top eight teams with quarterfinals being played at the higher seeds and the semifinals and finals being played at a neutral site. The 2021 Championships will now feature all 13 teams and will be contested at the higher seeds throughout the tournament beginning with the opening round of play Feb. 27.
“This has been an extraordinary season and our basketball programs have persevered over the past few months,” said SAC Commissioner Patrick Britz. “Based on the fact few, if any, of our teams are going to be able to complete a full SAC season, we felt it was best to provide the opportunity to compete in the tournament to all 13 teams and not just the top eight this season. We will continue to explore the most equitable way to seed the teams at the end of the season knowing not everyone is going to be able to complete the same number of games.”
The winners of the opening round will advance to the quarterfinals with the top three seeds receiving byes into the quarterfinals, which will be played March 1 at the higher seeds. The championships will continue with the semifinals March 4 at the higher seeds.
The finals will be March 7 at the highest remaining seed in both men’s and women’s basketball.
TRACK & FIELD
Pioneers At VMI
LEXINGTON, Va. — The Tusculum University men's and women's indoor track & field teams began competition Friday in the two-day VMI Winter Relays, hosted at the Corps Physical Training Facility.
Tusculum's men competed in five events on Friday while the women participated in four events. The meet will resume at 9 a.m. Saturday with 12 events on the schedule.
MEN'S RECAP
Junior Gerard Hearst advanced to the finals of the 60 meters for the second week in a row, running 6.99 in preliminaries to win his heat. Sophomore Giovanni Purser also advanced to the finals with a time of 7.14 seconds, which was a career best and moved him to ninth place on the school performance list.
Sophomore Jontavus Walker finished sixth in the 400 meters at 51.13 seconds, a career-best time that was seventh-fastest in program history. Senior Kyle Stanley also had a career best, running 52.48 seconds to move into sixth on the program's performance list. In the 1000 meters, Antonio Aparicio finished seventh overall in 2:35.67, while Ray Richardson was fifth in the 5000 meters (16:32.40) and Carson Walls took sixth (16:36.70).
In the triple jump, freshman Javell Brown took second place with a leap of 13.50 meters (44 feet, 3 1/2 inches), the seventh-best jump in program history and second on the performance list. Freshman Javon Brown was sixth at 13.04 meters (42 feet, 9 1/2 inches) which was eighth-best in program history and third on the performance list, and sophomore Pierre Dupuy was eighth in 12.70 meters (41 feet, 8 inches).
WOMEN'S RECAP
Junior Brianna Oats qualified for the finals in the 60 meters with a preliminary time of 8.29 seconds, which was seventh-fastest in the event and eighth-best in program history, and junior Kayneshia Carter was tenth in 8.37 seconds. In the 400 meters, senior Kenisha Staubbs was eighth overall with a time of 1:02.09 while junior Earthaiza Watkins was tenth overall in 1:03.02.
Sophomore Erin Bruce finished ninth in the 5000 meters and claimed third place on the program's performance list in the event with a time of 20:27.34. Junior Destini Wilson was sixth in the high jump at 1.50 meters (4 feet, 11 inches), which ties her for sixth on the school Top 10 list and matches her mark from Sunday's competition at the KMS Invitational.
Pioneers In Polls
ROCK HILL, S.C. — The South Atlantic Conference has unveiled its men's and women's indoor track and field preseason coaches polls. The Tusculum University women were picked to finish fourth in their poll, while the men were slotted in seventh out of 12 teams.
The Pioneer women earned their best-ever result in the SAC Championship meet with a third-place finish at last year's meet, while the men finished sixth for the third consecutive year.
In the women's preseason poll, defending champion Queens took 11 first-place votes and earned the top spot with 143 points, followed by Lenoir-Rhyne with 131 points and the other first-place vote in second. Wingate (109 points) was third, followed by Tusculum (107) in fourth and Carson-Newman (102) in fifth.
Conference newcomer Limestone (99 points) was picked sixth, with Catawba (86 points) in seventh, Anderson (67) in eighth and Coker (65) in ninth. The rest of the field consisted of Lincoln Memorial in 10th (58 points), Mars Hill in 11th (44) and Newberry in 12th place with 35 points.
The men's poll also saw Queens holding down the top spot, earning 10 first-place votes and 142 points. Wingate captured a first-place vote and 125 points, followed by Lenoir-Rhyne in third with 121 points. Carson-Newman is fourth with 113 points, and league newcomer Limestone received the other first place vote and is fifth with 98 points. Catawba (93 points) rounds out the top half of the poll.
The Pioneers had 86 points in the survey for seventh place, trailed by Coker (71 points) in eighth and Lincoln Memorial (64) in ninth. Anderson (63 points) ranks 10th, and Newberry (42 points) and Mars Hill (38) occupy positions 11 and 12, respectively.