Damien Baltide scored twice in the second half as Tusculum University shut out Lincoln Memorial University 2-0 in South Atlantic Conference men's soccer on Thursday afternoon at Pioneer Field.
Baltide scored in the 49th and 74th minutes and Joao Kozlowski earned his first shutout of the season for the Pioneers (2-4-1, 1-4-1 SAC), who outshot the Railsplitters (4-4-0, 2-4-0 SAC) by an 11-8 margin.
The Tusculum defense confounded the Lincoln Memorial offense throughout the match, forcing the Railsplitters into nine offside calls. Kozlowski needed to make just one save to preserve the shutout, with assistance from defender Dani Gongora who headed away a potential tying goal from the Railsplitters' Jacobo Rodriguez in the 66th minute.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
Tusculum 1, LMU 1
HARROGATE — Peiton Bledsoe scored the tying goal midway through the second half as Tusculum University and Lincoln Memorial University played to a draw in South Atlantic Conference women's soccer on Thursday.
The Pioneers (2-4-2, 2-2-2 SAC) and Railsplitters (4-0-2, 4-0-2 SAC) finished in 1-1 ties in each of their meetings this spring. By virtue of their third-place finish in group play during the season, the Pioneers earned a berth in the SAC Championship tournament and will play a quarterfinal game on Monday at an opponent to be determined.
Tusculum was outshot 20-8 by Lincoln Memorial, including a 6-2 margin in overtime, but salvaged the draw on Bledsoe's first career goal in the 67th minute. Pioneer keeper Cece Mortensen finished with four saves while Emanuely Costa had three stops for the Railsplitters.
Jessica Cravero scored the lone goal for Lincoln Memorial in the 35th minute, as the Railsplitters outshot the Pioneers 8-3 in the opening half.
FOOTBALL
Game Canceled
The April 10 South Atlantic Conference football game between Tusculum University and Carson-Newman University has been canceled.
The cancellation comes after Carson-Newman announced it has opted out of the remainder of its spring football schedule due to health and safety concerns within the Eagles’ program.
Tusculum (2-1, 1-0 in SAC Mountain Division) will host Limestone University (1-1, 1-0 SAC Mountain Division) at 4 p.m. Saturday at Pioneer Field.