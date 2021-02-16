YOUNG HARRIS, Ga. — Tuesday’s baseball season opener between Tusculum University and Young Harris College has been postponed due to the threat of inclement weather and wet field conditions at Zell Miller Field on the YHC campus.
The game has been moved to Feb. 23 at 2 p.m. at Young Harris.
Tusculum will open its season this weekend when the Pioneers host the University of Indianapolis for a three-game series beginning at 1 p.m. Saturday.
SOFTBALL Pioneers Head To Georgia
Tusculum University softball’s week begins with a Wednesday series at Emmanuel (Ga.) before playing host to the annual Pioneer Classic and a Monday matinee. In total, Red Edmonds Field will be home to 12 games over the course of three days (Feb. 20-22).
RECAPPING THE WEEK
The Pioneers last played one week ago, dropping both games of a doubleheader to Lee.
Claire Smeltzer and Kiley Longmire excelled in the batter’s box, averaging a fiery .714 on 5-of-7 hitting and an on-base percentage of .778. Smeltzer slugged .714 while driving in two runs. Longmire notched three doubles and four RBI on her way to a 1.143 slugging percentage. Anna Alloway was also solid against the Flames, going 3-for-5 with five runs scored, three walks, two RBI, and a home run.
Emily Sappington led the pitching staff with nine strikeouts in her complete game. Savannah Foster allowed just a pair of earned runs in her lone outing.
Tusculum is ranked across the top-15 in NCAA Division II in seven statistical categories: doubles per game (2nd; 2.75), hit by pitch (2nd; 9), sacrifice flies (3th; 3), double plays (5th; 2), double plays per game (7th; 0.50), doubles (8th; 11), and shutouts (14th; 1).
Individually, Longmire is second nationally with four doubles and an average of one per game. Claire Crout and Alexis Grampp have both been plunked twice, good for fifth in the country. Mya Maddox’s three stolen bases tie her for the conference lead and 11th in DII.
LOOKING AHEAD
Emmanuel (2-0) and Tusculum are set to meet for the first time in program history on Wednesday. The Lions swept Limestone via a pair of one-run wins. Sydney Blackmon pitched a five-hit shutout in game two, walking one and striking out three along the way. The Lions’ Kaitlyn Pickens struck out seven in her win. Emmanuel is 6-for-6 in stolen base attempts, led by a pair from Brighton Harder. Isabelle Petty has scored two runs and is responsible for half of the Lions’ doubles.
The Pioneer Classic will feature six teams, including the host TU, over the two-day (Feb. 20-21) tournament. Tiffin, Lees-McRae, King, UVA Wise and Concord are set to partake in the event.
Tusculum will play Tiffin and Lees-McRae to kick off the affair on Saturday morning, revisiting the Bobcats in the tournament finale on Sunday. The Pioneers and Dragons are scheduled to play a doubleheader on Monday before Tiffin returns to Ohio as well.
Tiffin will open its 2021 season in Greeneville, while Lees-McRae plans to have six games under its belt before the trip to Tennessee.
TENNIS Schedule Changes
The Tusculum University men’s and women’s tennis teams have made several adjustments to their upcoming schedule, coach Adam Jackson has announced.
The matches against Milligan University that were originally to be held on Tuesday, Feb. 9 have been rescheduled. The 23rd-ranked Pioneer women (1-0) will host Milligan on Wednesday, Feb. 17 at 2 p.m. at the Nichols Tennis Complex, while the men (0-1) will visit Milligan on Sunday, Feb. 21 at 2 p.m.
Tusculum was scheduled to visit Young Harris on Friday, Feb. 19 for matches against North Georgia at 10 a.m. and the host Mountain Lions at 2 p.m. Those contests have been moved to Saturday, Feb. 20 at the same times as previously slated.