HARROGATE — Tusculum University and Lincoln Memorial University played to a 0-0 deadlock in South Atlantic Conference men’s soccer action Wednesday afternoon.
The Pioneers (1-2-1, 0-0-1 SAC) outshot the Railsplitters (1-2-2, 0-0-1 SAC) by a 20-9 margin, but neither team could dent the scoreboard in a match halted twice due to weather and finished in a steady rain.
The teams played overtime for the seventh time in the last 11 meetings, five of which have ended in draws. The Pioneers played their first 0-0 tie since Oct. 13, 2018, at Anderson while the Railsplitters finished 0-0 for the second straight match, having knotted 10th-ranked Union on Saturday afternoon.
Tusculum had six of the seven shots on goal, but LMU keeper Robin Hermann and Pioneer netminder Bruno De Freitas each finished off shutouts.
For De Freitas, the clean sheet was his first as a member of the Pioneers and was Tusculum’s first road shutout since a 2-0 win at Mars Hill on Nov. 1, 2019.
Tusculum had a 13-5 advantage in corner kicks over Lincoln Memorial, with 10 coming after halftime. The Pioneers were called for 14 fouls to 13 by Lincoln Memorial, and a total of seven yellow cards were issued.
The Pioneers will play their home opener against Mars Hill at 4:30 p.m. Sunday at Pioneer Field.
WOMEN’S SOCCER LMU 3, Tusculum 0
HARROGATE — Tusculum University opened South Atlantic Conference play with a loss at Lincoln Memorial University on Wednesday.
The Railsplitters (3-0-1, 1-0-0 SAC) scored a first-half goal and added two more in the second half for the victory over the Pioneers (0-5-0, 0-1-0 SAC). Rachel Taylor scored in the opening half, with second half goals by Mariana Diaz and Jessica Cravero.
Lincoln Memorial outshot Tusculum 20-11 in the match, but the Railsplitters had an 11-3 edge in shots on goal.
Both teams took five corner kicks in the match, with LMU called for 12 fouls to 10 by Tusculum. The Railsplitters were flagged twice for offsides, and no cards were issued to either team.
Tusculum will play its first SAC home match of the season against Mars Hill at 2 p.m. Sunday at Pioneer Field.