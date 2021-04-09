It’s happening a week earlier than scheduled, but the South Atlantic Conference spring football championship will be awarded this Saturday as the Tusculum Pioneers venture to Hickory, N.C., to take on the Lenoir-Rhyne Bears at Moretz Stadium.
Tusculum was originally scheduled to host arch-rival Carson-Newman today, while Lenoir-Rhyne was to entertain their long-time nemesis Catawba this afternoon “Between the Bricks.” Last week, both Carson-Newman and Catawba announced they were opting out of the remainder of their spring seasons.
With the cancellation of those games, coupled with the Pioneers clinching the SAC Mountain Division title last Saturday with a 49-17 win over Limestone and the Bears’ 44-21 dismantling of Wingate to clinch the top-spot in the Piedmont Division, the SAC spring title game was moved up a week and will be played this week in Hickory.
The athletic administrations at Tusculum and Lenoir-Rhyne, along with league officials, mutually agreed to move the championship game up a week from its originally scheduled date of April 17.
Tusculum will be vying for its third SAC football title in program history (2003, 2008), while the Bears, a charter member of the the South Atlantic Conference, will be looking to claim its third straight league championship and 10th overall (1975, 1988, 1994, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2018, 2019).
In last Saturday’s home win over Limestone, TU quarterback Rogan Wells passed for a career-high 519 yards and accounted for six touchdowns as the Pioneers recorded their third straight victory. Wells, a transfer from Valdosta State, completed passes to 10 different receivers including TD passes of 38 and 56 yards to running back TJ Jones and a scoring toss each to Justice Parham, Tory Ponder and Derrick Wright. Wells also ran for a 13-yard touchdown to kick start a 28-0 run in the second half by the Pioneers.
Tusculum amassed 666 offensive yards against Limestone, while the TU defense limited the Saints to 221 yards (50 rushing, 171 passing).
Lenoir-Rhyne jumped to a 30-0 first half lead including a 27-point second quarter as the Bears defeated Wingate 44-21 last Friday at Irwin Belk Stadium. L-R out-gained the Bulldogs 407-174 on the night and held Wingate to minus-43 yards on the ground thanks to five sacks. The Bears dominated time of possession (35:57-24:03) while the defense forced four turnovers and recovered a fumble in the end zone for the game’s first touchdown.
Saturday will be a busy day on the Lenoir-Rhyne campus. Beside hosting the SAC Championship Game, this weekend is also Homecoming Weekend, Senior Day and L-R’s Hall of Fame Game.
Tusculum will be looking to snap an eight-game losing streak to the Bears, a drought dating back to 2011. TU is also in search of its first win in Hickory since 2008. In fact, TU’s two SAC championship seasons included road wins at Lenoir-Rhyne.
Coverage of all the action of Tusculum University football is on the Pioneer Sports Network. Fans can listen locally on WSMG Radio at 95.5 FM and 1450 AM, and on-line at jewel955.com. The “Voice of the Pioneers” Brian Stayton, along with Joe Byrd, describe all the action. PSN coverage begins at 1:30 p.m. this Saturday with the Pioneer Pregame Show followed by kickoff at 2:30 p.m.
Live video and live stats links for all Tusculum football are available at www.TusculumPioneers.com.