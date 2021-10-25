Ivan Corbin threw for three touchdowns and rushed for a score, and Cortney Jackson ran for 108 yards and two touchdowns as Tusculum University defeated Barton College 41-17 Saturday afternoon on Homecoming at Pioneer Field.
Corbin’s three touchdown passes came in a span of 4 minutes, 14 seconds in the first half as the Pioneers (4-4) built a 27-0 lead. Barton cut the deficit to 27-17 early in the third quarter, but the Tusculum defense allowed just 44 total yards over the final 26 minutes while forcing a pair of Bulldog turnovers en route to the Pioneers’ second straight win.
Corbin finished 11-for-19 for 147 yards while connecting with Tyler Burke on a nine-yard touchdown late in the first quarter, then hitting Jac’Son Boone for 48 yards and Will Shellenback for 42 yards early in the second quarter to give the Pioneers a 27-0 lead. Jackson carried the ball 13 times on his way to his first career 100-yard game, part of a Pioneer rushing attack that piled up 232 yards on 46 attempts. Maurice Gomillion added 58 yards on 12 carries and Corbin kept the ball 12 times for a net of 45 yards.
Barton (4-4), which upset eighth-ranked Wingate 26-20 in overtime last Saturday night, got on the board on a 26-yard field goal by Jackson Brooks on the final play of the first half, then scored on each of their first two possessions of the second half to pull within 10. However, the Pioneers answered with a 12-play, 77-yard drive which Corbin capped on a keeper from a yard out to restore Tusculum’s three-score advantage.
Barton running back Jordan Terrell, who entered the game as the number-two ranked runner in Division II at 177.9 yards per game, was held to just 37 yards on 23 carries with a long gain of six yards. Terrell failed to reach the 100-yard mark for the first time this season, though he did score on a two-yard run for the Bulldogs’ first touchdown early in the third quarter.
Tusculum outgained Barton 389-210 and held the Bulldogs to 25 net yards rushing on 32 carries in the first-ever meeting between the programs. Barton quarterback Jaquan Lynch finished 12-for-25 for 167 yards and a touchdown, with Kameron Johnson leading all players with four catches for 92 yards and a touchdown for the Bulldogs.
The Bulldogs took the opening kickoff and drove 46 yards in 10 plays, including a 32-yard pass from Lynch to Nate Byers on third-and-11. However, the drive stalled at the Tusculum 17 and Brooks missed a 34-yard field goal.
An exchange of punts left the Pioneers with excellent field position at the Barton 32, and the Pioneers needed just two plays to find the end zone. Corbin ran 18 yards to the 14, and on the next play Jackson dashed through the line for a 14-yard touchdown and a 7-0 Tusculum lead with 4:34 left in the first quarter.
Tusculum took advantage of Barton’s third special teams miscue of the opening quarter, after a high snap on a punt left the Pioneers with the ball at the Bulldogs 4. On third and goal, Corbin hit Burke for a nine-yard score and a 13-0 Tusculum lead with 1:09 to go in the opening quarter.
The Pioneers started the second quarter with possession at their own 43, and faced third-and-1 from the Barton 48 after a nine-yard run by Jackson. Corbin then heaved a pass to the end zone that Boone caught between two defenders for a 48-yard score and a 20-0 Tusculum lead with 14:03 left in the half.
Another quick three-and-out for the Bulldogs and a short punt left Tusculum at its own 47. Three plays later, Corbin took a double flea-flicker and fired down the right sideline for Shellenback, who caught the pass at the 10 and bowled through two defenders to the end zone for a 42-yard touchdown to give the Pioneers a 27-0 lead with 11:55 to play in the second quarter.
After another exchange of punts, the Bulldogs took over at their 40 with 5:32 left in the half and moved 51 yards in 11 plays, once again stalling out in the red zone before settling for a 26-yard field goal from Brooks as the half ended.
Barton caught a break on the opening kickoff of the second half, as Toney Black forced a fumble at the Tusculum 9 and Quayon Gilbert recovered. Terrell would run the ball three times, the last from two yards out to bring the Bulldogs within 27-10 with 13:44 left in the third quarter.
The Bulldogs got the ball back at their 35 after a Tusculum punt, and needed just one play to score again as Lynch hit Johnson on a bomb down the middle for 65 yards and a touchdown to bring Barton back within 27-17 with 11:19 to play in the third.
Tusculum would respond by grinding out a 12-play, 77-yard drive that took up 4:13 off the clock, with the final nine plays on the ground. Corbin finished the drive untouched from a yard out on third-and-goal to give the Pioneers a 34-17 lead with 7:01 to play in the third.
Neither team had much offense the remainder of the third quarter, but a drive that started in the final minutes of the period for the Pioneers ended up in the Barton end zone. Tusculum moved 55 yards in 12 plays over 7:08 to go up 41-17 as Jackson scored on the wildcat from two yards out with 10:41 to go.
Barton would turn the ball over on its next two drives, with John Smith coming up with an interception at the Tusculum 21 with 8:40 left and Trejen Fox-Birdwell falling on a loose ball after backup quarterback Tyler Flippen was sacked by Yusuf Leigh at the Barton 27 with 2:21 to go.
Tusculum had possession for 30:47 to 29:13 for Barton, and the Pioneers were 7-for-13 on third-down conversions while the Bulldogs were 6-for-16 as a team. Tusculum was flagged five times for 60 yards, while Barton was whistled for three penalties for 15 yards.
Will Sweeper was the leading receiver for Tusculum, making three catches for 29 yards, while Gomillion had three receptions for seven yards. Kenneth Dallas saw action in the fourth quarter in the Pioneer backfield and had 23 yards on five carries, with Gerard Hearst carrying twice for 14 yards.
On defense, Craig Watts and Jermaine Witherspoon shared the Tusculum team lead in tackles with seven, with five stops apiece for Jordan Taylor and Smith. Kendarius Jenkins led the Bulldogs with 12 tackles (eight solo), while all of J.L. Ledbetter’s nine tackles were of the solo variety. Black had a pair of sacks for Barton, with Tusculum earning sacks from Ryan McIntyre, Dajavon White and Leigh.
Tusculum returns to South Atlantic Conference play at Catawba at 1 p.m. Saturday. The Indians have lost two in a row since opening the season with four consecutive wins, including a 31-14 setback at Mars Hill on Saturday.