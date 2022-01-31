LEXINGTON, Va. — Tusculum University concluded indoor track & field competition at the VMI Winter Relays on Saturday at the Corps Physical Training Facility.
Tusculum’s Widchard Guervil won the finals of the men’s 60 meters and ran on the winning 4x400 relay that set a school record. The Pioneer women were paced by Kenisha Stubbs, who finished third in the finals of the 60-meter hurdles.
The Pioneers will be back on the track on Friday and Saturday at the Buccaneer Invitational at ETSU.
MEN’S RECAP
Guervil, who was the top seed in the 60 meters after running 6.71 seconds in the semifinals, posted a 6.75 in the finals to edge out Jordin Poindexter of the host Keydets by .02 seconds. Jarvis Barber Jr. finished tied for fourth at 6.96 seconds and Devan Hart was tied for sixth at 7.00 seconds for the Pioneers. Guervil has won all nine of his sprint races this season and has seven firsts and a second in eight finals in both individual and relay events.
The Pioneer 4x400 relay of Stephen Brewer, Guervil, Zackary Nelson and Barber set a school record with a first-place time of 3:19.44, just over a half-second ahead of runner-up Mount St. Mary’s. The quartet broke the previous record of 3:20.99 set at the USC Open on Feb. 22, 2020.
Also setting a record on Saturday for the Pioneers was freshman Xavion Bogus, who finished fourth overall in the 500 meters in 1:09.36, breaking the previous school record of 1:10.72 set by Kyle Stanley at last year’s Winter Relays. David Saruni was seventh in 1:10.85 for the third-fastest 500 time in school history, with Carson Walls in 15th at 1:16.44 for sixth on the Pioneer all-time list in the event.
In the 800, Antonio Aparicio finished fourth in 1:57.13, the second-fastest time in program history behind his record of 1:55.94 set at the 2021 Winter Relays. Kyler Hodges placed ninth in 2:00.67 for ninth all the school top-10 list in the 800.
Barber finished fifth in the 200 with a time of 22.07, the eighth-fastest in school history and third on the program performance list. Hart took 11th place in 22.34 and Joshua Stephens was timed in 23.29.
WOMEN’S RECAP
Stubbs, who qualified fifth in the hurdles, ran 9.26 in the finals to take third place with the fourth-best time in the 60 hurdles in her career. She was also part of the 4x400 relay with I’Keriah Day, Aliyah Adderley and Emily Coddington which took fifth place in 4:12.70.
In the mile run, Nicole Griffith finished 14th and moved into seventh place on the school performance list with a time of 5:43.70. Javiera Ortiz was 16th overall and is now eighth on the performance list with her time of 5:44.94.
In the 800 meters, Coddington placed 14th overall in 2:32.67.
Shanee Angol took over third place on the performance list in the shot put with her throw of 10.27 meters (33 feet, 8 1/2 inches).