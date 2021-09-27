Newberry jumped to an 18-point lead but had to hold off a furious late rally by Tusculum as the Wolves edged the Pioneers 24-19 in a South Atlantic Conference football battle on Saturday at Pioneer Field.
Newberry (3-1, 2-0 SAC) remains atop the league standings as the Wolves led 14-0 at halftime thanks to a two-yard blocked punt return for a touchdown by Malory Pinkney II and a 12-yard TD run by quarterback Dre Harris.
The Wolves record their third straight victory over Tusculum (2-2, 1-1) and have won nine of the last 12 encounters with the Pioneers. Eleven of the 24 all-time meetings between TU and Newberry have been decided by touchdown or less.
Midway through the third quarter, the TU offense got second life as the Pioneers faced fourth-down and four and punted away but the Wolves were penalized for illegal formation to continue the series. TU quarterback Ivan Corbin completed passes of 11 and 31 yards to running back Reggie Kellum to get to the NBY 22. Corbin then completed a 13-yard pass to Derrick Wright and was followed by a Cortney Jackson nine-yard run to the end zone, carrying several Newberry defenders with him on his way to pay-dirt. The point-after try was no good as TU trailed 14-6 with 4:40 remaining in the third quarter.
The Wolves responded with a 10-play, 71-yard drive which was capped off by a Deshun Kitchings 19-yard TD run with two seconds left in the quarter and a 21-6 lead.
Tusculum went three-and-out to open the fourth quarter and punted away as Newberry’s Brentley returned the kick 22 yards to the TU 48. The Wolves got to the TU 28 but a holding penalty and a sack by Widchard Guirvil had Newberry sitting on fourth down and 35 yards to go. But the punt was muffed by Tusculum and recovered by Newberry’s Daquain Brunson at the TU 26.
The Wolves milked five minutes off the clock and would settle for a 19-yard field goal by Lawson Reel to extend the Newberry lead to 24-66 with 3:12 remaining in the game.
Corbin threw three incomplete passes but on fourth down, Newberry was penalized for pass interference setting up the Pioneers at the NBY 45. Corbin tossed a 45-yard strike to Justice Parham as he stretched across the goal line for his team-leading fourth TD catch of the year. TU’s two-point try failed as the Pioneers trailed 24-12 with 2:08 to go.
TU’s on-side kick attempt was recovered by the Wolves at the NBY 49. Tusculum had three timeouts remaining and used them all and got the ball back at the TU 14 with 1:40 left.
Corbin completed a 22-yard pass to Parham and later got a Newberry penalty, moving the ball to the NBY 48. Corbin found Parham on a 15-yard completion for a first down to the NBY 33. TU pulled a trick play as Corbin threw a lateral to Parham, who completed a 33-yard strike to Bryce Moore for a touchdown with 42 seconds on the clock. Eli Shepherd’s kick was good as TU trailed 24-19.
Tusculum attempted the on-side kick again and Newberry’s Bobby Irby recovered the ball to seal the victory for the Wolves.
Newberry dominated time of possession 36:05-to-23:55 and limited the Pioneers to 15 first downs, as TU went 1-of-12 on its third-down conversions.
Newberry’s Mario Anderson, the reigning SAC Offensive Player of the Week, rushed for 55 yards on 14 carries before leaving the game in the third quarter due to injury.
Harris went 9-of-16 for 71 yards while gaining 34 yards on his 11 carries.
Corbin went 11-of-25 for 183 passing yards while also posting 26 yards on his 11 rush attempts and was not sacked on the afternoon.
Jackson was the top rusher for the Pioneers with his 44 yards on eight carries, while Kellum had 43 yards on 11 rushes. Parham made three catches for 82 yards and a TD, while tight end Will Shellenbeck had three grabs for 39 yards.
Tusculum out-gained Newberry in total offensive yards (333-254) but the Wolves did not commit a turnover on the afternoon. The TU defense failed to force a turnover for the first time this season.
AJ Valentine led the Wolves defensively with nine tackles including one for loss and forced a fumble, while Devante Gambrell made eight stops.
Tusculum’s Raynell Killian returned to the Pioneer line-up as he posted seven tackles including two for loss, while Jahaud Russ finished with seven stops including one hit behind the line of scrimmage.
The Pioneers sacked Harris three times on the day including twice by Widchard Guervil for a loss of 14 yards.
Tusculum punter Andrew Cantrell averaged 42.5 yards on his six kicks including along of 48 yards and two inside the 20-yard line. Newberry’s Gibson Marsh averaged 39.6 yards on his eight punts, including four inside the 20.
The Pioneers travel to 13th-ranked Wingate University at 6 p.m. Saturday at Irwin Belk Stadium.