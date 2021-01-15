TIGERVILLE, S.C. — The Tusculum men's volleyball team dropped its season opener 25-15, 22-25, 27-25, 25-15 to North Greenville on Thursday night.
North Greenville’s Jackson Gilbert finished with 13 kills, followed by eight from both Brandon Baker and Emanuel Adames. Sergio Carrillo dished out 39 of the team’s 40 assists. Gilbert also led the Crusaders with three service aces.
Defensively, Christian Phung had a match-high 12 digs. At the net, Carrillo is credited with eight total blocks (two solo, six assists), just ahead of Baker's seven (one solo, six assists.)
Tusculum's Shaun Kampshoff led a freshmen-laden lineup with 13 kills, while Dane Loup added seven on a team-high .222 hitting percentage and Colby Landry had six. Lucas Blanco handed out 27 assists on 31 kills. Kampshoff and Landry landed three aces apiece, rounded out by Arthur Amorim’s pair.
Taylor Phillips dug up a team-high eight digs, followed by Kampshoff and Loup with six each. Amorim, Loup, Blanco, and Jack Wozniak teamed up for two total blocks.
North Greenville ended the match with a .293 hitting percentage with 42 kills and 15 attack errors in 92 total attempts.
Tusculum totaled 31 kills, 26 errors, and 94 swings for a .053 hitting percentage.
The Crusaders led in assists (40-31), digs (32-28), and total blocks (12-2), while the Pioneers collected more aces (8-7).
Tusculum plays at Campbellsville at 2 p.m. Saturday.