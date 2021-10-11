The Tusculum University women’s volleyball team ran its record to 7-0 at home and extended its South Atlantic Conference lead to two games with a 25-19, 25-16, 20-25, 25-22 win over Queens University of Charlotte on Saturday.
The Pioneers improve to 13-2 overall and 9-1 in SAC play, while the Royals fall to 9-7, 4-3.
Tusculum’s Emiah Burrowes finished with a match-high 21 kills on a .415 clip, followed by 12 from Raeley Matthews and 10 by Carli Pigza. Peyton Gash also contributed nine kills on a .318 average. Lydia Collins was 3-for-6 on her swings, while Bailey Parker went 4-for-9, neither recording an attack error.
Elise Carmichael handed out 31 assists, just ahead of Catherine Clingan’s 25. Matthews led the Pioneers behind the service line, landing a trio of aces. Collins (2), Clingan (2), and Carmichael (1) rounded out the column.
Defensively, Carly Sosnowski had a career-best 31 digs, the most by a Pioneer since 2018. Matthews and Burrowes completed their double-doubles with 11 and 10 digs, respectively. At the net, Parker totaled three blocks (one solo, two assists).
Tusculum hosts Coker at 2 p.m. Friday.
MEN’S SOCCER Newberry 5, Tusculum 4
Tusculum nearly erased a four-goal deficit in the final 7 1/2 minutes, but fell in South Atlantic Conference play at Pioneer Field.
The Pioneers (1-7-1, 0-5-1 SAC) trailed 5-1 following a goal by the Wolves’ Andrew Gallagher with 7:31 left, but got goals from Lucas Romeiro, Ignacio Alconchel and Pedro Concheso to cut the margin to 5-4 before time expired. The teams combined for six goals in the second half after Newberry (2-9-0, 2-4-0 SAC) carried a 2-1 lead to halftime.
Concheso finished with a goal and two assists for the Pioneers, who also received a goal from Damien Baltide in the first half which tied the match at 1-1.
Harry McDonnell scored a goal and an assist for the Wolves and Daniel Villalobos had two assists for Newberry, which received its five goals from five different players.
Tusculum outshot Newberry 16-12. Keeper Bruno De Freitas had five saves for the Pioneers.
Tusculum travels to Limestone at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
WOMEN’S SOCCER Newberry 2, Tusculum 1
Jaidyn Jacobs scored twice in the first half and Newberry College made the lead stand up for a South Atlantic Conference win at Pioneer Field.
The Wolves (2-8-0, 2-4-0 SAC) earned their second straight victory and sent the Pioneers (2-9-0, 2-4-0 SAC) to their fourth straight setback despite Tusculum outshooting Newberry 15-9 for the match, including a 10-4 margin in the second half.
Brianna Garcia scored the lone goal for Tusculum in the 28th minute to level the score at 1-1 after Jacobs scored 1:11 into the first half, but Jacobs notched the go-ahead tally with 4 1/2 minutes left until halftime.
Keeper Emma Harriman had four saves for the Pioneers.
The Pioneers will host Asbury University in a non-conference match on at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
MEN’S BOWLING Pioneers 7th
BEAVERCREEK, Ohio — Tusculum finished as a quarterfinalist at the Orange & Black Classic held over the weekend at the Beaver-Vu Bowl.
The Pioneers finished the qualifying round with a two-day team score of 7900 to earn the No. 7 seed in the match play bracket round where the in the top-eight teams of the 23-team field advanced. Tusculum lost in the quarterfinal round to No. 2-seed Belmont Abbey.
Tusculum sophomore Gabe Taulbee earned All-Tournament honors as he finished fourth individually in Saturday’s competition where he posted a five-game total 1,095 pins (219.0 average).
The Pioneers will bowl in the Columbia 300 Shootout on Saturday and Sunday in Indianapolis.