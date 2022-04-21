WISE, Va. — D’Sean Prinkleton went 3-for-5 with a game-winning RBI triple in the bottom of the eighth inning to lead the UVA Wise Cavaliers to a 7-6 non-conference win over the Tusculum University Pioneers on Wednesday at Stallard Field.
Tusculum drops to 17-27, including a 4-11 mark in one-run games, while UVA Wise improves to 18-29. The Cavaliers outhit the Pioneers 15-8.
Tusculum's Will Samuelson was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI, while Zane Keener was 2-for-3 with an RBI. Jaden Steagall had a home run and two RBI, Blaze McCauley had a double and an RBI, Kyle Williams had a double and Rudy Fernandez had a hit.
Tusculum will close its season with a three-game South Atlantic Conference series at Catawba College starting at 6 p.m. Friday.