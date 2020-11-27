GREENVILLE, S.C. — Furman University’s Clay Mounce posted a game-high 23 points to lead the Paladins to a 95-62 exhibition win over Tusculum University Wednesday afternoon at Timmons Arena.
For Furman (1-0), it was its season opener, while NCAA Division II Tusculum played the contest as an exhibition.
Mounce paced four Furman players in double figures shooting 7-of-11 from the floor with two 3-pointers and was 7-of-7 from the free throw line. He also hauled in 10 rebounds.
Tusculum freshman Ray Tyler scored 13 points. He shot 4-of-10 from the floor, including 2-of-4 from 3-point land, and 3-of-4 from the free throw line. Rookie Yan Kankela tallied 10 points and hauled in a team-best seven rebounds.
The Pioneers return to South Atlantic Conference play when they travel to second-ranked Lincoln Memorial University at 4 p.m. Saturday.