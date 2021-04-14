TAZEWELL — The Tusculum University women’s golf team moved up one spot in the standings and finished seventh at the South Atlantic Conference Championship. The two-day, 54-hole tournament was held at Woodlake Golf Club and hosted by Lincoln Memorial University.
Tusculum graduate student Jennifer Keim led the Pioneers with her final round 76 (+4) and finished with 234 to tie for 14th place. She finishes her TU career with a 75.93 stroke average, which is a new program record, surpassing the previous mark of 76.81 carded by former SAC Player of the Year Emee Herbert (2011-2013). Keim also ended the 2021 abbreviated season with a 75.93 stroke average, which is the third-lowest in school history.
Conference newcomer Limestone captured the SAC title as the sixth-ranked Saints posted a final-day 295 to shoot 901 and finish 24 strokes ahead of co-runner-ups Anderson and Wingate. With the victory, Limestone earns the league’s automatic berth to next month’s NCAA Division II Tournament.
Wingate’s Hailey McLaughlin claimed the individual medal finishing with a tournament total 217 including a two-under par 70 on Tuesday. She won by a single shot over Limestone’s Ebbe Hellman who shot 69 in the final round to post a 54-hole total 218.
Carson-Newman finished fourth in the team standings with 934, while Lincoln Memorial was fifth with 938. Lenoir-Rhyne finished sixth with 945, followed by Tusculum (961), Queens (965), Newberry (1000), Catawba (1004), Coker (1063), Mars Hill (1089) and UVA Wise (1143).
TU senior Hannah Brown finished 26th with 80-80-81=241. Freshman Nilubol Panno (81-84-78) and junior Olivia Cunningham (77-87-79) tied for 32nd place with 243, while junior Jacque Butler shot 81-89-88=258 and finished 51st.
Panno ended her inaugural season with a 77.40 stroke average which is the ninth lowest in school history and the second-lowest by a Tusculum rookie (Emee Herbert, 76.71 in 2011-12).
Cunningham’s career stroke average moves to 78.76 in her 45 competitive rounds which is now fifth-best in the Tusculum record book.
MEN'S VOLLEYBALL
Pioneers Fall
The Tusculum men's volleyball team squared off against Limestone on Peter Stewart’s Senior Night, with the Pioneers dropping a 25-21, 25-22, 19-25, 25-16 decision to the Saints. With the loss, TU enters the upcoming Independent Volleyball Association (IVA) Tournament as the No. 4 seed.
The Pioneers drop to 3-12 overall and 2-6 in the IVA, while the Saints improve to 12-9, 3-3.
Tusculum's Shaun Kampshoff compiled a team-best 13 kills, just ahead of Shaphar Grant (9), Caleb Slater (8), and Dane Loup (8). Slater fired on an even .500 clip and Kampshoff finished with a .320 hitting rate, alongside one of TU’s two aces. Lucas Blanco handed out 36 assists, collected the remaining ace, and is credited with a team-high six digs. Loup and Kampshoff were next up with five digs apiece. Grant led the match with five total blocks (one solo, four assists), followed by Blanco’s block assist trio.
In his final match at Pioneer Arena, Stewart finished with two digs and two assists in a dual-libero system.
The IVA tournament will be played at Queens University in Charlotte, N.C., Friday and Saturday. The Pioneers open against No. 5 Alderson Broaddus at 1 p.m. Friday with the winner facing top-seeded Lincoln Memorial at 7 p.m.