ROCK HILL, S.C. — The Tusculum University football team has been picked to finish fourth in the South Atlantic Conference with the release of the 2021 SAC Coaches’ Poll.
The Pioneers received 52 total points including two first place votes in a poll of the league’s head football coaches. Tusculum is coming off an impressive spring season where the Pioneers went 4-1 including a 28-23 win over Lenoir-Rhyne in the SAC Championship Game in April.
Tusculum boasted the No. 2 defense in the SAC as the Black and Orange allowed just 17.6 points per game, along with 311.2 total yards per contest. Offensively, the Pioneers put up 37.6 points per game in the spring, including a SAC-best 1,971 passing yards.
Lenoir-Rhyne is the favorite to win the SAC title this fall as the Bears collected 69 points and five first-place votes. Wingate is picked second with 63 points and one first place nod, while Newberry comes in third with 58 points and one first place vote.
After Tusculum, Carson-Newman is fifth with 46 points, followed by Limestone (32), Mars Hill (29), UVA Wise (24) and Catawba (23).
The conference also released its 2021 SAC Football Players to Watch List which includes TU representatives: Justice Parham, Derrick Wright, Ivan Corbin, Craig Watts, Nelson Louis, Jermaine Witherspoon, Andrew Cantrell, Tyler Burke and Jarvis Jones.
Parham, a 6-0, 190-pound junior from Tarpon Springs, Florida, was the Pioneers top receiver in the spring. He led the league with 364 receiving yards and four touchdown catches, while his 20 receptions were the second-most in the conference. He notched six grabs for 114 yards against Lenoir-Rhyne in the SAC title game, including a 78-yard TD score, which is the 14th-longest catch in school history.
Wright, a 6-0, 195-pound senior receiver from Pembroke Pines, Florida, accounted for nine receptions for 102 yards and three touchdowns last spring, with two of his scores coming in the SAC Championship game.
Corbin, a 6-1, 200-pound quarterback from Warner Robins, Georgia, did not play last spring after transferring from NCAA-FBS Georgia Southern University. Corbin logged two years of South Atlantic Conference experience as the starting signal caller at Limestone University. In his 17 game-career with the Saints, he passed for over 2,400 yards with 22 touchdowns, while also rushing for six touchdowns.
Watts, a 6-0, 195-pound linebacker from St. Petersburg, Florida, recorded 17 tackles including three for loss in his five games last spring for the Pioneers. Watts previously played at Valdosta State where he was a member of the Blazers’ 2018 NCAA Division II National Championship team. In that 2018 campaign, he recorded 70 tackles with an interception.
Louis, a 6-2, 255-pound defensive lineman from Moultrie, Georgia, accounted for 11 total tackles in his four games last spring. He made seven tackles for loss including three sacks in the spring. Louis was the 2018 SAC Defensive Freshman of the Year where he led the Pioneers with 17 tackles for loss and tallied 53 total tackles and made a team-best 12 quarterback hurries.
Witherspoon, a 6-0, 165-pound sophomore from Miami, Florida, emerged as a starter in the defensive secondary for the Pioneers last spring. He finished with 14 tackles to go along with a pair of interceptions and four passes defended.
Cantrell, a 5-11, 175-pound senior from Sparta has been Tusculum starting punter for the past three seasons. During his 26-game career, he is fourth in program history with 140 punts and third with 5,287 punting yards. His 37.8 career punting average is ninth in TU history, while his 40 punts inside the opponents’ 20-yardline are third-most by a Pioneer punter. Last spring, he averaged 39 yards per punt and led the conference with 26 punts down inside the 20. Earlier this spring, he was also named to the CoSIDA Academic All-America second team.
Jones, a 5-11, 170-pound sophomore from Fort Myers, Florida, averaged 20.5 yards per kickoff return in the spring. He also made two receptions for 64 yards and was credited with a 38-yard carry.
Burke, a 5-6, 150-pound true freshman from Delray Beach, Florida is expected to make an immediate impact on TU’s special teams. The Atlantic High School graduate was named to three All-Star teams, while posting 29 receptions for 529 yards and eight touchdowns last fall.
The Pioneers open the 2021 season on Sept. 4 when they travel to Raleigh, N.C., for their inaugural encounter with St. Augustine’s University. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m. from the Williams Athletic Complex.
SOFTBALL Krenz Named Assistant
Tusculum University softball coach Julie Huebner has announced the selection of Eric Krenz as the program’s assistant coach.
“I am very excited to have Eric join the Tusculum softball program and have the opportunity to work alongside him,” Huebner said. “As a coach, he brings a wealth of experience and is eager to get to work with the student-athletes. His passion, genuine spirit and ability to connect with people will make a positive impact on our program, the Tusculum community and the student-athletes.”
Krenz spent the past two seasons as a volunteer assistant coach at Saginaw Valley State University, a NCAA Division II institution in Michigan. He worked primarily alongside the Cardinal outfielders and hitters, with many ranking inside the conference’s top-10 in offensive and fielding statistics. Krenz also assisted with practice planning, fundraising, recruitment, and represented the program at camps.
“I would like to thank Coach Huebner and everyone at Tusculum University for the opportunity to continue my career here in the tight knit family and rich traditions of Tusculum,” Krenz said. “I look forward to supporting Coach in achieving her vision for this talented team and contributing to the development of our student athletes.”
Outside of athletics, Krenz had decorated careers in firefighting and in the military. He retired in 2020 as Captain from the Saginaw Fire Department after nearly 24 years of service. Krenz served admirably as a squad leader in Operation Desert Storm and was discharged from the United States Marine Corps at the rank of Corporal in 1992.
Krenz has been married to his wife Angela for 25 years and the couple has two daughters: Ashley and Sydney.
Tusculum is coming off of a monumental season, going 23-19 (13-11 SAC) in 2021. For the first time in program history, the Pioneers won the South Atlantic Conference Tournament championship, advanced to the NCAA Division II Tournament, and earned a victory in the Southeast Regional.
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL Pioneers Sixth
ROCK HILL, S.C. — The Tusculum University women’s volleyball team has been picked to finish sixth in the South Atlantic Conference Coaches’ Poll, the league announced today. Individually, Peyton Gash and Carli Pigza earned preseason second team laurels.
Gash, a Lexington, Ky., native, played in all of the Pioneers’ 19 sets during her first collegiate season. The right side hitter finished the spring season with a team-high 54 kills on a .281 percentage, 135 attempts, six digs, and seven block assists. Gash piled up a season-best 11 kills twice, three digs in her debut, and a pair of block assists in two matches. She collected All-SAC Honorable Mention and All-Freshman Team honors to cap off her season, along with TU Athletic Director’s Honor Roll as a sport management major.
Pigza, a Fort Mill, S.C., resident, played in every possible set during her junior campaign as well. Also a right side hitter, Pigza was second on the team with 41 kills, while adding a team-high 18 total blocks, 17 digs, and a pair of assists. She landed 11 kills twice, recorded six digs, and is credited with five total blocks (two solo, three assists) as her match-highs. The art major has earned back-to-back Division II Athletic Directors Association Academic Achievement Awards, in addition to SAC Commissioner’s Honor Roll and TU Athletic Director’s Honor Roll recognitions for her performance in the classroom.
The Pioneers received 98 total points in a vote of the conference’s 13 head coaches. For the 16th straight season, Wingate has been voted to finish at the top of the league, garnering 155 points and 11-of-13 first place tallies. Anderson claimed the two remaining first place nods to collect 146 total points. Carson-Newman (123), Queens (117), and Lenoir-Rhyne (107) round out the top-5. The trio are followed by Tusculum, Mars Hill (91), Newberry (89), and Limestone (72). Lincoln Memorial (61) is 10th, while Catawba (51), Coker (36), and UVA Wise (24) are the bottom three teams in the poll.
Third-year coach Danielle Marante returns 15 student-athletes from last season’s 2-4 (2-3 SAC) squad. The fall 2020 schedule was abbreviated to conference-only competition and postponed to the spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Pioneers will open the fall season at the IUP Invitational, hosted by Indiana University of Pennsylvania, Sept. 3-4.