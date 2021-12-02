The Tusculum University women’s volleyball team hauled in major regional honors with the announcement of the Southeast Region Awards by the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) and the Division II Conference Commissioners Association (D2CCA).
Junior outside hitter Emiah Burrowes was named the D2CCA Southeast Region Player of the Year while Danielle Marante was tabbed the AVCA Southeast Region Coach of the Year. Burrowes was a consensus All-Region selection, while libero Carly Sosnowski garnered AVCA All-Region accolades.
Marante, who is in her third season with the Pioneers, becomes the first AVCA Region Coach of the Year in program history. She has led TU to a sterling 20-5 record and captured the school’s first South Atlantic Conference volleyball championship. She also guided the Pioneers to the program’s sixth NCAA Tournament appearance and first since 2013 while also being named SAC Coach of the Year.
Burrowes led the Pioneers averaging 3.26 kills per set (5th in SAC) and earns All-Region honors for a second time in her career. The Wesley Chapel, North Carolina product was a 2019 AVCA All-Region first team choice and was the AVCA Region Freshman of the Year. She has a .261 hitting percentage this season while averaging 2.24 digs per set. The 2021 SAC Player of the Year has amassed 18 service aces and 28 blocks while leading the team with her 336.5 total points.
Burrowes has accounted for nine double-doubles this year including a season-best 23 kills with 13 digs in a five-set win over NCAA Tournament participant Mars Hill. In her 25 starts, she has recorded double-digit kills on 17 occasions.
In her 58-match career, she is averaging 3.25 kills per set which is the third-best average in school history.
Sosnowski, a graduate student from Oxford, Florida, is averaging a team-best 5.09 digs per set, which is fourth in the league and 46th in the nation. The 2021 All-SAC honoree posted double-digit digs in 24 of her 25 matches including a string of 18 in a row.
She has 13 matches with 20 or more digs including a career-high 31 on two occasions. The first 31-dig outing came in a 3-1 win over Queens and repeated that effort in the SAC semifinal against eventual SAC Tournament champion Lenoir-Rhyne. In the SAC postseason, she averaged 6.14 digs per set and earned a spot on the SAC All-Tournament Team.
Sosnowski became the 10th player in program history with 1,000 digs as a Pioneer during TU’s SAC quarterfinal victory over Catawba. Her 1,040 digs at Tusculum are the 10th most in school history, while her 4.86 career average is third in the TU record book. Including her rookie season at Florida International, Sosnowski has accumulated 1,150 digs her collegiate career.
The Pioneers are the No. 3 seed in this week’s NCAA II Southeast Regional in Anderson, S.C. TU will face No. 6 seed Augusta at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. The winner will advance to Friday’s semifinal with the championship being Saturday.