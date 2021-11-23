INDIANAPOLIS — For the first time since 2013, Tusculum University women’s volleyball is going dancing.
The Pioneers, led by South Atlantic Conference Coach of the Year Danielle Marante, were tabbed as the third seed in the NCAA Division II Southeast Regional Dec. 2-4 in Anderson, S.C.
In just its sixth NCAA appearance in program history, Tusculum (20-5) will face No. 6 seed Augusta (22-8) in the opening round. The Jaguars won the Peach Belt Conference tournament title to claim the league’s automatic qualifier.
Joining Tusculum from the South Atlantic Conference are top-seeded Lenoir-Rhyne (22-7), host No. 2 Anderson (22-7), No. 4 Wingate (23-4) and No. 7 Mars Hill (21-12). No. 5 Flagler (21-5) also comes from the Peach Belt, while No. 8 Francis Marion (21-10) is in as Conference Carolinas’ champion.
Winners of the eight single-elimination regionals advance to the final site in Tampa, Fla., Dec. 9-11.
Sosnowski All-Tourney
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Tusculum’s Carly Sosnowski was named to the South Atlantic Conference all-tournament team on Saturday.
Sosnowski, a graduate student from Oxford, Fla., played all seven sets of TU’s tournament journey. The libero racked up 43 digs and six assists across the two matches.
Against Catawba in the quarterfinals, Sosnowski scooped 12 digs. In the neutral site match against Lenoir-Rhyne, she tied her career-best 31 digs and recorded all six of her tournament assists.