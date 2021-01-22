The Tusculum University women’s bowling team will open its second season this weekend as the Pioneers travel to Valley Park, Missouri, for the Columbia 300 Saints Invite hosted by Maryville University-St. Louis.
Maryville is the 18th-ranked team in the country.
Tusculum Director of Bowling Shawn Flanary returns five letter-winners from last year’s 41-57 squad that had an impressive inaugural campaign. The Pioneers posted wins over nine nationally-ranked programs, including third-ranked Nebraska, No. 7 North Carolina A&T and No. 16 Wisconsin-Whitewater.
PIONEERS IN RANKINGS
This year’s TU squad received votes in the National Tenpin Coaches Association Preseason National Poll for all divisions where top-ranked McKendree holds the top spot. The Pioneers are ranked 12th in the NTCA Division II/III Preseason Poll, earning 132 points with D-II McKendree holding the top ranking there as well. Tusculum will once again compete as an associate member of the East Coast Conference.
MEET THE PIONEERS
Senior Tacey Ballen (Dayton, Ohio) led the East Coast Conference in overall individual split conversion percentage (20.6%) and was the team-leader in frames completed (1004). She bowled a season-best 223 in a win over Upper Iowa and 217 in a victory over Aurora. The Sam Houston State transfer also bowled a 203 in TU’s upset win over No. 13 Lincoln Memorial last year.
Junior Erin Burkart (Marerro, La.) led the ECC in split leave percentage (5.9%) last year in Baker format matches. She also was second in the league in overall split leave percentage (7.8%). Burkart bowled over 200 twice in a pair of meetings with McKendree last year including 245. Her season-best bowl of 246 came in a victory over Coppin State.
Sophomore Abbygale Hunt (Savannah) bowled a season-best 252 in leading the Pioneers to an upset of No. 14 Tulane last season, its first win over a nationally-ranked opponent in TU history. She also posted a team-best 191.4 traditional average at the Warhawk Invitational where she finished 12th individually.
Sophomore Alexa Tieto (Ocean, N.J.) completed 995 total frames in her rookie campaign which were second-most on the roster. She averaged 17.43 pins per frame and accounted for an overall fill percentage of 75 percent. Her split leave percentage of 8.7 percent was the fifth lowest in the ECC last year. She bowled a season-high 205 against Aurora and bowled a team-best 191 in Tusculum’s victory over nationally-ranked LMU. She bowled a 183.4 average at last year’s Columbia 300 Saints Invitational and finished 39th individually for the tournament. Tieto was also an NTCA All-Academic selection.
Sophomore Samantha England (White Bluff) rounds out the returning corps for the Pioneers. England completed 492 frames as a freshman and bowled a season-best 203 against 21st-ranked UAB.
Incoming freshman Jordan Mundt brings with her an impressive resume from her prep career at Faith Heritage Christian Academy in Millington. She posted a 212 average in her senior season and was the 2020 TSSAA Individual State Champion. She was also named the Bowler of the Year by the Commercial Appeal and Daily Memphian. She was a three-time All-Metro Conference selection, including the last two years on the first team. She led her team to four TSSAA District and Region titles and back-to-back State Runner-up finishes. She finished her prep career with a 203.61 average in 111 games.
All six bowlers were named to the Tusculum Fall Athletic Director’s Honor Roll last month.
THE SCHEDULE
The Pioneers are slated to compete in five events during this pandemic-altered season. Following this weekend, TU will make the short trip to Harrogate Feb. 5-7 to compete at the Railsplitter Classic, hosted by in-state foe Lincoln Memorial University.
Tusculum will compete at the East Coast Conference Championship for the first time in program history. Last year’s event was canceled due to the pandemic. This year’s championship will be held in Mineola, New York, on Feb. 27-28.
TU will travel to the Music City Classic on March 5-7 in Smyrna before closing the regular season at the Stallings Invitational in Greensboro, North Carolina, on March 12-14.
FOLLOW THE PIONEERS
Follow the Pioneers this weekend on the Tusculum Bowling page with live video and score updates from the season-opener in Missouri at: https://www.facebook.com/TusculumBowling