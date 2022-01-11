ROCK HILL, S.C. — Tusculum University guard Trenton Gibson has been named the South Atlantic Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Week.
Gibson, a graduate student from Murfreesboro, recorded the second triple-double of his career to highlight a perfect 2-0 week for the Pioneers.
He posted 20 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists as TU rallied from an 11-point deficit to knock off Catawba 85-73 for the Pioneers’ fourth win in a row. He becomes the first player in program history with two triple-doubles in a career.
Gibson opened the week with 13 points and 10 rebounds in the Pioneers’ 65-60 home win over Wingate. TU overcame an 11-point deficit in that game as well to split the season series with the Bulldogs.
On the week, he averaged 16.5 points, 10 rebounds and 7.5 assists per game. He has posted double-doubles in each of his last 3 contests and went 13-of-13 at the free throw line and has connected on 21 in a row dating back to Dec. 11.
This marks the third time Gibson has been tabbed SAC Player of the Week in his career.
Pioneers 9th In Poll
BRISTOL — The Tusculum University men’s basketball team is listed ninth in this week’s D2SIDA Southeast Region Media Poll.
The Pioneers (9-4, 9-2 South Atlantic Conference) received 12 total points and are one of four conference teams listed in the poll.
Queens University of Charlotte holds the top spot once again after receiving 58 points and five first place votes. Augusta University is second with 54 points and one first place nod. UNC Pembroke is third with 48 points, followed by Lincoln Memorial University (44), Flagler College (34), Georgia (27), USC Aiken (19), Wingate University (14), Tusculum (12) and Columbus State University (12).
TU has a 2-3 record against teams listed in this week’s poll including wins over No. 1 Queens and No. 8 Wingate.
The Pioneers are tied for first place in the SAC standings and are riding a four-game winning streak. Tusculum plays at Mars Hill University at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.