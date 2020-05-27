NEW ORLEANS, La. — The United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association has declared that all athletes that were scheduled to participated at the cancelled NCAA Division II Indoor Track & Field Championships are to be recognized as All-Americans for the 2020 season.
As a result of the decision, Tusculum University junior sprinter Widchard Guervil and graduate distance runner Nicole McMillen have been bestowed All-America honors by the USTFCCCA. Guervil will collect All-America status in both the men's 60 meters and men's 200 meters, while McMillen receives All-America recognition in both the women's 3,000 meters and women's 5,000 meters.
Guervil, a native of Fort Myers, Fla., was a 2018 indoor All-American after finishing fourth in the 60 meters. He qualified for nationals with a time of 6.72 seconds in the 60 meters and a time of 21.29 seconds in the 200 meters, both set at the USC Open on Feb. 22.
Guervil medaled in both events at the South Atlantic Conference Championship meet, finishing second in the 200 meters and third in the 60 meters. He was seeded eighth out of 17 runners in the 60 meters and 12th out of 18 competitors in the 200 meters.
Guervil holds Tusculum indoor records in the 60 meters (6.67 seconds), 200 meters (21.29 seconds) and 4x400 relay (3:20.99), and school outdoor records in the 100 meters (10.31), 200 meters (20.86) and 4x100 relay (40.56 seconds).
McMillen was slated to make her debut at the NCAA Indoor championships, after earning All-America honors in the steeplechase at the 2019 NCAA Division II Outdoor championships with a sixth-place finish. The native of Pickering, Ontario was also a two-time competitor at the NCAA Division II Cross Country Championships.
McMillen was honored as the SAC Women's Indoor Track & Field Athlete of the Year and the USTFCCCA Southeast Region Indoor Track Athlete of the Year after winning three gold medals at the SAC Indoor Track & Field Championships and setting four school and conference records during the 2019-20 indoor season. McMillen was also qualified for nationals in the mile, but did not declare for the event in order to focus on the 3,000 and 5,000.
McMillen helped the Pioneers to a third-place finish in the team standings at the SAC Indoor Championships, winning the 3,000 meters and 5,000 meters and running the anchor leg in the gold-medal winning distance medley relay for the Pioneers. During the season, McMillen set school and conference records in the mile (4:53.57), 3,000 meters (9:39.38) and 5,000 meters (16:53.86).
Among the additional accolades that McMillen has collected in her career are SAC Outdoor Women's Track Athlete of the Meet in 2019, SAC Runner of the Year in cross country in 2019, SAC Elite 20 in outdoor track & field in 2020, and CoSIDA Academic All-America in both cross country/track & field and women's soccer.
Normal policies dictate that All-America honors are awarded based on classifications of performance at the NCAA Championships. Due to the cancellation of the NCAA Division II Indoor Track & Field Championships, the USTFCCCA Executive Committee adopted criteria that grants All-America status to all competitors entered in individual events, along with the four members of a relay team that produced the performance that qualified the relay for nationals.