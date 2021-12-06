BOONE, N.C. — The Tusculum University indoor track and field teams opened the 2021-22 season on Saturday at the Appalachian Open hosted by Appalachian State University.
For the Tusculum men, senior Widchard Guervil earned an NCAA Division II provisional qualifying mark for the 60-meter dash after winning the 55 meters in 6.29 seconds. Guervil was also part of a winning 4x300-meter relay team, while junior Zackary Nelson and junior Antonio Aparicio had third-place finishes in the 300 and 800, respectively.
The Pioneer women were paced by grad student Kenisha Stubbs, who placed fifth in the 55 hurdles finals in 8.45 seconds and was the anchor leg in the 4x300-meter relay that finished third overall.
Tusculum will return to competition after winter break at the ETSU Invitational on January 14-15 in Johnson City.
MEN’S RECAP
Guervil’s time of 6.29 seconds in the finals of the 55 meters converts to 6.79 seconds using the NCAA conversion formula for 55 meters to 60 meters, which beats the qualifying time of 6.87 for the 60. Guervil was the top qualifier and one of four Pioneers to advance to the finals after running 6.38 in preliminaries.
Junior Jarvis Barber Jr. was second in prelims at 6.46 seconds and fourth in finals at 6.42 seconds, with junior Devan Hart in fifth in the finals at 6.43 seconds. Hart and junior Pierre Dupuy tied for seventh in prelims at 6.58 seconds, and Dupuy was seventh in the finals at 6.57 seconds. Senior Gerard Hearst just missed a spot in the final as he took ninth place at 6.59 seconds.
Nelson was third in the 300 meters at 35.08 seconds, with freshman Stephen Brewer in 10th place at 36.06. In the 800, Aparicio ran 2:00.76 for the seventh-fastest time in program history, while in the 3000 meters junior Caleb Archer finished seventh at 9:33.28 and freshman Bryson Livesay ran 9:44.38 for ninth place.
The Pioneer 4x300 relay of Nelson, Brewer, Barber and Guervil claimed first place in 2:18.42, with the B team of Hart, freshman Xavion Bogus, Dupuy and freshman Landen Locklear in seventh place at 2:31.48.
WOMEN’S RECAP
Stubbs qualified third for the finals of the 55 hurdles in 8.54 seconds, and followed up with a run of 8.45 seconds in the finals to finish in fifth place. She was also one of five Pioneers to compete in the 55 dash, with freshman Silvia Bah the top finisher in 14th place at 7.42 seconds.
Freshman Celine McNally finished sixth overall in the mile run at 5:47.09, which places her seventh on the program all-time performance list. The 4x300 relay team of junior Aliyah Adderley, graduate I’Keriah Day, Stubbs and Bah finished third overall in 2:50.52.
Freshman Amber Hogan took 14th place in the weight throw at 12.00 meters (39 feet, 4 1/2 inches) for fifth place all-time in program history.