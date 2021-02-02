ROCK HILL, S.C. — Tusculum University forward Inady Legiste has been named the AstroTurf South Atlantic Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Week.
Legiste, a freshman from Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, recorded his first collegiate double-double with 20 points and 12 rebounds in leading the Pioneers to a 60-59 road win at Anderson University last week.
He shot 8-of-13 from the field and hauled in 10 of Tusculum’s 28 offensive rebounds in the victory.
Legiste is averaging 8.7 points and 5.5 rebounds per contest and leads the team shooting 51.4 percent from the field. His 96 total points and 61 total rebounds are both the second most on the team as he has played in all 11 games in his rookie campaign including three starts.
Tusculum (7-4, 7-4 SAC) hosts Mars Hill University at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Pioneer Arena.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL Pioneers No. 2 In Poll
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Tusculum University women’s basketball team has vaulted back to second place in the D2SIDA Southeast Region rankings, through games of Jan. 31.
The Pioneers (11-1, 11-1 SAC) had dropped from second to fourth following a double-overtime loss to Carson-Newman on Jan. 20, and saw the Eagles move from fourth to second. With road wins over Catawba (68-61) and Lenoir-Rhyne (61-54) last week and an 87-82 loss by Carson-Newman at Lincoln Memorial, the teams have swapped back their positions in the regional poll.
Lander (9-0), the only undefeated team in the Southeast Region, continues to hold down the top spot in the poll following a pair of wins last week. Following the Pioneers is North Georgia (8-1) which stays in third despite a 3-0 record last week. Carson-Newman (7-1) slipped to fourth, with Barton (6-1) up a spot to fifth and Belmont Abbey (10-2) back in the rankings in sixth.
The D2SIDA region poll includes six teams each week to match the number of teams the NCAA will take from each region for the Division II Tournament this season. The poll is for comparative purposes only and has no influence on the selection of teams for the NCAA Division II Tournament. The NCAA will release its first official regional rankings on Wednesday, Feb. 17.
The Pioneers host Anderson (9-5, 8-4 SAC) at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Pioneer Arena. Tusculum beat Anderson 65-61 on the road on Jan. 9, snapping the Trojans’ 37-game regular-season home winning streak.
MEN’S SOCCER Abbreviated Schedule
After seeing its 2020 fall schedule canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Tusculum University men’s soccer team will take to the field for an abbreviated seven-game schedule this spring.
The Pioneers will play conference matches on six consecutive Thursdays, starting Feb. 25 against Mars Hill and ending April 1 against Lincoln Memorial. The South Atlantic Conference has broken up the 12-team conference into three groups of four teams each, with each team playing a round-robin series against its other three opponents.
“I’m so excited for our players that they will get the opportunity to compete at the start of the new year,” said coach Allen Vital, who will begin his 10th season at his alma mater with 243 career wins as a college coach. “We are all looking forward with hope and great anticipation that this new format adopted by the SAC for men’s soccer will bring us much-needed excitement in light of all that happened in 2020.”
The Pioneers’ schedule pod includes Mars Hill, Lincoln Memorial and Carson-Newman. Tusculum went 1-1-1 against those three opponents during 2019, a year in which the Pioneers finished 6-7-3 overall and 5-3 2 in SAC play to end up in fourth place in the final standings.
Tusculum will open its 2021 spring schedule with a non-conference game against King on Thursday, Feb. 11 at Pioneer Field. The Tornado went 4-10-1 overall in 2019 and 3-6-0 in Conference Carolinas during the fall of 2019, which included a 3-2 overtime win over the Pioneers. Tusculum leads the all-time series with King by an 18-9-3 margin.
The Pioneers open conference play on Thursday, Feb. 25 at Pioneer Field against Mars Hill. The Lions finished 4-12-1 overall in 2019 and were 0-10 in conference play, scoring just two goals in their 10 losses. The Pioneers beat the Lions 2-0 in their 2019 meeting, giving Tusculum a 16-9-4 edge in the all-time series.
The Pioneers will visit Lincoln Memorial on Thursday, March 4 for their first of two meetings with the Railsplitters. LMU compiled a 6-8-3 record in 2019 and was tied for fifth in the conference with a 5-4-1 mark. The Railsplitters, who were eliminated in the quarterfinal round of the SAC Championship tournament by Wingate, defeated the Pioneers 2-1 in their lone meeting of 2019 at Pioneer Field. LMU leads the all-time series 14-11-6.
On Thursday, March 11 the Pioneers will finish the first half of their pod schedule with a home match against Carson-Newman. The Eagles took second place in the SAC standings in 2019 with a 6-1-3 record, but were upset 5-1 by Coker in the conference quarterfinals to end the year at 10-4-3. The Pioneers and Eagles played to a 1-1 draw in the regular-season finale of 2019, and Tusculum enters 2021 with a 17-13-6 lead in the all-time series.
The second half of the conference schedule begins on Thursday, March 18 when the Pioneers travel to Mars Hill, followed by a visit to Carson-Newman on Thursday, March 25. Tusculum closes out the conference slate on Thursday, April 1 at home against Lincoln Memorial.
The conference will combine the results from all three pod groups into a full 12-team standings, with the top finishers qualifying for the SAC Championship tournament at Matthews, North Carolina. Semifinal matches will be played Friday, April 9 and the final will be Sunday, April 11.
MEN’S VOLLEYBALL Pioneers To Host LMU
Tusculum University men’s volleyball is set to host Lincoln Memorial on Tuesday night in the Independent Volleyball Association opener for both teams.
The Pioneers faced Belmont Abbey in the home opener two days ago, dropping straight sets to the Crusaders.
Overall, Shaun Kampshoff has led the offensive effort with 25 kills, with Colby Landry’s 21 and Dane Loup’s 15 following. At the setting position, Lucas Blanco is credited with 78-of-85 assists in the early going. Kampshoff and Blanco each have five service aces, trailed by a trio from Landry. The dig category is dominated by Taylor Phillips and his 27 digs. Caleb Slater and Loup have been the biggest contributors at the net with seven (two solo, five assists) and four (four assists) total blocks, respectively.
In the national rankings, Tusculum is ninth in the NCAA in aces per set (1.60), first among the independents.
Individually, Kampshoff is ranked in the top-15 in four categories: aces per set (5th; .714), attacks per set (5th; 9.14), kills per set (13th; 3.57), and points per set (15th; 4.36). All four lead the independent team rosters. Meanwhile, Phillips is fifth in the country with 2.70 digs per set and Blanco’s 7.80 assist per set rate is 20th nationally.
Lincoln Memorial (1-6, 0-0 IVA) has gone up against some stiff competition already this season, including No. 5 Lewis and Ball State, who received votes in the latest poll. Justin Sharfenaker has net 84 kills, while Jacob Titus is next with 51. Ryan Foy and AJ Risavy have split the setting duties with 113 and 112 assists, respectively. Sharfenaker has landed seven aces with Johansen Negron’s five following. Defensively, Attia Soliman narrowly heads up the dig column with 31, while three others have reached 20: Sharfenaker (28), Titus (25), and Matt Bridenbaugh (20). From the front row, Dawson Walker and Pedro Carvalho are credited with over 20 total blocks apiece. As a team, the Railsplitters lead the independent teams in assists per set (10.50) and hitting percentage (.225).