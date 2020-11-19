The Tusculum University women’s basketball team has been picked to finish seventh in the South Atlantic Conference Preseason Poll as voted on by league coaches.
The Pioneers finished 24-7 overall last season and captured the third SAC championship tournament title in program history with a 61-49 victory over Anderson in the championship game.
Tusculum, which finished fourth in the conference with a 16-6 league record, was poised to make the sixth NCAA Division II tournament appearance in program history before the tournament was canceled by the coronavirus pandemic.
First-year coach Meagan Price welcomes back two starters from last year’s squad, senior guard Jalia Arnwine (7.8 points per game) and senior center Maddie Sutton (9 ppg, 8.3 rebounds per game).
A total of 10 returning players are on the Pioneer roster this season, along with five transfer players and three additional newcomers.
The SAC grew to a 13-team conference in the offseason with the addition of Limestone, which won the Conference Carolinas championship last season and qualified for the NCAA tournament. All teams will play a 20-game conference schedule, which will include eight round-robin games and single games against four additional opponents.
Carson-Newman (22-8, 17-5 SAC), which lost to Tusculum in the SAC championship semifinals a year ago, earned seven first-place votes in the poll and 149 points to take the top spot in the survey.
The Tusculum University athletic department has announced its policy for spectators for the 2020-2021 basketball season.
Tusculum has established a seating capacity of 250 fans (10% capacity) for its home games. Masks and face covers are required and fans should observe physical distancing at all times. Fans may sit in groups only if members reside in the same household. Groups must sit at a minimum of 6 feet apart. Anyone who does not abide by these policies will be asked to leave the facility.
Attendance will be limited to families of TU basketball student-athletes, coaches and support staff; Tusculum faculty & staff; Pioneer Club members (priority level only); and families of visiting team student-athletes and coaches.
Attendance for the general public will not be allowed. All Tusculum home basketball games will be available to watch free on the Tusculum Athletics YouTube page. A radio broadcast will be available on the Pioneer Sports Network on WSMG (95.5 FM & 1450 AM) and will also be streamed on the internet.
TUSCULUM UNIVERSITY WOMEN'S ROSTER
No. Name Pos. Ht. Class Hometown
0 Shominique Pearson C 6-0 Sr. Bruceton
1 Deidre Cheremond F 5-9 Jr. Cape Coral, Fla.
2 Jalia Arnwine G 5-6 Sr. Knoxville
3 Elle Hutchinson G 5-8 Sr. Cairns, Queensland, Australia
4 Jilian King G 5-3 So. Spring Hill
5 Marta Rodrigues G 5-6 Jr. Lisbon, Portugal
10 Jordan Rogers G 5-5 So. Grand Prairie, Texas / Texas Permian Basin / C.F. Brewer HS
11 Sophie Henry G 5-7 So. Sevierville, Tenn. / Trevecca Nazarene / Gatlinburg-Pittman HS
14 Kirsten Click G 5-8 So. Amelia, Ohio / West Clermont HS
15 Madison Sutton G 5-9 Fr. Hampton, Ga. / Perry Academy
20 Brianna Dixon G 6-0 Sr. Decatur, Ga. / Walters State / Duluth HS
21 Aliyah Miller G 5-7 Sr. Clarksville, Tenn. / Vol State CC / Clarksville HS
23 Mya Belton G 5-10 Jr. Blythewood, S.C. / Westwood HS
24 Katelyn Weems G 5-7 Sr. Chuckey, Tenn. / UNC Wilmington / North Greene HS
25 Maddie Sutton F 6-0 Sr. Walland, Tenn. / Heritage HS
30 Hannah Barr G 5-4 RFr. Winston-Salem, N.C. / Robert B. Glenn HS
32 Averie Price G 5-9 Fr. Lebanon, Va. / Lebanon HS
Head Coach: Meagan Price (Missouri Baptist, 2011) 1st season / 3rd overall
Assistant Coach: Camden Boehner (West Chester, 2018)
Graduate Assistant Coach: Eveline Parsons (Berry College, 2020)
Assistant Athletic Trainer: Kasi Zeigler (Charleston Southern, 2018)
TUSCULUM UNIVERSITY WOMEN'S SCHEDULE
(Home games in CAPS)
Nov. 24 UVA WISE, 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 28 at Lincoln Memorial, 4 p.m.
Dec. 5 at Newberry, 4 p.m.
Dec. 9 at Limestone, 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 12 LENOIR-RHYNE, 4 p.m.
Jan. 6 CARSON-NEWMAN, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 9 at Catawba, 4 p.m.
Jan. 13 MARS HILL, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 16 COKER, 4 p.m.
Jan. 20 at Queens, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 27 at Anderson, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 30 at Lenoir-Rhyne, 4 p.m.
Feb. 6 NEWBERRY, 4 p.m.
Feb. 10 at Mars Hill, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 13 LIMESTONE, 4 p.m.
Feb. 17 LINCOLN MEMORIAL, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 20 at Coker, 4 p.m.
Feb. 24 at UVA Wise, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 27 ANDERSON, 4 p.m.
March 3-7 SAC Tournament, TBA