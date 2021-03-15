MARS HILL, N.C. — The Tusculum Pioneers scored 35 unanswered points and churned out 541 yards offense in a 58-20 win over Mars Hill in their South Atlantic Conference Mountain Division football opener on Friday night.
Tusculum quarterback Rogan Wells passed for 296 yards and four touchdowns as he went 14-of-25 with no interceptions. Five completions went for 30 or more yards.
Pioneer running back TJ Jones ran for 71 yards and two TDs on 10 carries, and also caught a 10-yard TD pass.
Tusculum records its first 500-plus yard performance since TU’s last game at Mars Hill in 2018. The 58 points scored by the Pioneers are the most against the Lions in the 37 meetings between the cross-mountain rivals. It is also Tusculum’s fourth straight win against Mars Hill.
Tusculum accounted for 342 passing yards, while rushing for 199 yards as TU averaged 7.4 yards per offensive play. The Lions totaled 371 total offensive yards (303 passing, 68 rushing).
Defensively, senior linebacker Jackson Cauthen led TU with six tackles, including one for loss and a pass breakup. The trio of Jonovan Lowe, Jordan Smith and Xavier Clemmons had five tackles each, while Ivan Hogans had four tackles, including one for loss.
MHU quarterback Jimmy Urzua went 10-of-24 for 157 yards and touchdown, while running back Christopher Roberts rushed for 45 yards on 16 carries with two TDs. CJ Thompson had five receptions for 103 yards and Marquis Williams made two catches for 138 yards.
TU punter Andrew Cantrell averaged 43.4 yards on five punts, including two inside the 20-yard line.
Tusculum plays at UVA Wise at 6 p.m. Thursday.
BASEBALL Pioneers Win Series
Tusculum’s Brandon Trammell and Bryson Ford recorded four RBI each in Sunday’s second game as the Pioneers split a South Atlantic Conference doubleheader with Queens University of Charlotte.
Nick Charleson pitched a one-hit shutout as the Royals blanked Tusculum 3-0 in Sunday’s first game. Tusculum scored eight runs in the sixth and seventh innings combined as the Pioneers won the weekend’s final contest 11-4.
The Pioneers (14-3, 10-2 SAC) win their third SAC series to open the spring and remain atop the league standings.
In Sunday’s second game, the Pioneers drew seven walks and were hit by pitch six times in the 11-4 win.
Trammell had a pair of hits, including a double, and four RBI. Ford hit his seventh double of the season and tallied four RBI.
Mitch McCain (2-1) took over on the mound in the sixth inning and pitched 3⅓ innings. He gave up four hits, a run, walked none and struck out six.
On Saturday, Tusculum defeated Queens 7-3 and 12-11.
Second baseman Daulton Martin, who became Tusculum University’s all-time hits leader, went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in the first game and 2-for-4 with a homer and three RBI in the second game.
Trammell was 2-for-4 with a homer and three RBI in the first game.
Martin had another hit on Sunday to give him 264 for his career. Tusculum Sports Hall of Famer Josh Wolff held the old career hits mark of 262 that stood since 2006.
In the second game, McCain struck out three in the ninth to leave the game-tying runs on base.
Tusculum travels to Lincoln Memorial for a doubleheader at 1 p.m. Saturday.
MEN’S GOLF Holden Grabs Lead
SEVIERVILLE — Tusculum freshman Dominic Barron Holden shot a six-under par 66 on Sunday and shares the first round lead at the Bobby Nichols Intercollegiate. The three-day, 54-hole tournament is being hosted by Tennessee Tech and held at the Sevierville Golf Club – River Course.
The Pioneers are tied for fifth place in the team competition with 285 (-3) and are six strokes behind first day leader Morehead State (279).
Holden bogeyed the first hole, but responded with seven birdies including four on the back nine to log the third-lowest 18-hole score in program history.
WOMEN’S GOLF Keim Tied For 1st
SEVIERVILLE — Tusculum’s Jennifer Keim carded a career low with a one-under par 70 and is tied for first place after the opening day of the Bobby Nichols Intercollegiate. The Pioneers shot a team score of 302 and are in third place and five strokes behind first round leader Eastern Kentucky (297).
Keim recorded four birdies, three bogeys and 11 pars, and shares the lead with EKU’s Ragga Kristinsdottir. Keim’s round is tied for the third lowest in school history and one shot from the record 69 held by Rachel McFarland at the 2003 South Atlantic Conference Championship and Amanda Bowen at the 2007 Agnes McAmis Memorial.
WOMEN’S BOWLING Pioneers Third
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Tusculum women’s bowling team finished third at the Stallings Invitational. The two-day tournament was hosted by North Carolina A&T and held at AMF Lanes.
The Pioneers finished the tournament with 8,613 total pins and posted a 3-5 record, including 1-3 in Sunday’s traditional games.
Tusculum opened the day with an 859-832 win over Belmont Abbey. Freshman Jordan Mundt led the Pioneers with 189, while Tacey Ballen bowled 188 in the victory over the Crusaders.
Tusculum Dropped its next three matches including a 981-819 loss to No. 13 North Carolina A&T. Alexa Tieto bowed 186, while Erin Burkart added 180. TU lost 854-813 to Norfolk State with Mundt taking top team honors with her 194. No. 11 Lincoln Memorial avenged Saturday’s loss to Tusculum with a 972-909 result in today’s action. Abbygale Hunt bowled 201 to lead the Pioneers. The Pioneers had a bye to close out the day with Mundt posting her best score of the day with 202, while Ballen added 197.
North Carolina A&T won the tournament with 10,012 total pins. LMU finished second (9087), followed by Tusculum, Norfolk State and Belmont Abbey.
Mundt finished tied for fifth place individually with 943 pins for yet another top-10 performance in her rookie season. Tieto was 13th with 878 pins, while Burkart was 17th (833), while Ballen was 22nd with 714. Abbygale Hunt was 25th with 623, while Samantha England finished 26th.
WOMEN’S SOCCER L-R Tops Pioneers
HICKORY, N.C. — Ria Acton scored on a pair of penalty kicks in the second half to give Lenoir-Rhyne University the non-conference win on Sunday.
The Bears (4-0-1) outshot the Pioneers (1-2-1) 15-10, including 11-4 in the second half. Tusculum’s lone goal came just over 90 seconds into the first half from Tina Haig.
Tusculum travels to Mars Hill for a South Atlantic Conference match at 5 p.m. Thursday.
BEACH VOLLEYBALL Pioneers Split
JEFFERSON CITY — Tusculum defeated Erskine 4-1 and lost to Carson-Newman 3-1.
Tusculum (3-1) will face Georgia State in The College of Charleston Beach Classic on April 3.
Freshmen Charlyn Miller and Oliva O’Keefe suffered the lone loss to Erskine in the top flight 21-16, 21-18. In the second position, the program’s winningest player, Haley Davis, was partnered with Emma Johnson and dominated 21-8, 21-13. Britney Shawel and Diana Bierwagen eked out a 21-19, 21-17 win in flight three. Skyellar Hall and Emily Lawless also won 21-17, 21-16. Rounding out the decisions were Mabry Ward and Emily Venable with a 21-14, 21-12 win.
The match against Carson-Newman ended early due to darkness. Three countable flights were completed.
The second flight, featuring Davis and Johnson, was the match that only went one set, 25-23 in the Eagles’ favor. Shawel and Bierwagen went the distance as the third pair, but fell 21-17, 20-22, 12-15. Hall and Lawless squeaked out the narrowest of two-set victories, 21-19, 21-19. Ward and Venable also needed three frames to decide a winner, yet a reverse sweep came up just short (18-21, 21-18, 11-15).
MEN’S LACROSSE Pioneers Fall
HICKORY, N.C. — Seventh-ranked Lenoir-Rhyne University remained undefeated with a 21-11 victory over Tusculum University in South Atlantic Conference play on Saturday.
The Bears (4-0, 2-0 SAC) used a 10-goal surge in the second quarter to build a 16-4 halftime lead over the Pioneers (4-2, 1-2 SAC), who were able to outscore the Bears 7-5 in the second half including a six-goal fourth quarter.
Nate Raymond and Kale Lawrence scored three goals apiece for the Pioneers, with a goal and two assists from Tristan Kirkham and a goal and an assist by Andy Michalski. Lorenz Brown, Sean Dunn and Josh Pickford each scored a goal for the Pioneers, with Jordan Daniel adding an assist. Tusculum was outshot 50-38 by Lenoir-Rhyne in the match and lost the faceoff battle by a 22-14 margin.
Ross Geiger was credited with 14 saves in goal for the Pioneers.
Tusculum travel to Limestone at noon Saturday.
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL Pioneers Sweep
SALISBURY, N.C. — Tusculum picked up its second sweep of the week with a 25-14, 25-16, 25-22 at Catawba on Friday.
The Pioneers improve to 2-1 overall and 2-1 in SAC play, while the Indians drop to 1-3, 1-3.
Peyton Gash and Carli Pigza landed 11 kills to fuel the Pioneer offense. Gash fired at a .476 rate, while Pigza was also efficient on a .333 clip. The setting duo of Elise Carmichael (16) and Catherine Clingan (14) combined for 30 of TU’s 35 assists. The pair also finished with all six aces, Carmichael with one and Clingan with five.
Defensively, Emiah Burrowes led the way with 10 digs, just ahead of Carly Sosnowski’s eight. Lydia Collins dominated at the net with five block assists and Pigza’s trio was not far behind.
Tusculum will host UVA Wise at 7 p.m. Friday.