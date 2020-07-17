NEW ORLEANS, La. — Tusculum University distance runner Nicole McMillen has been honored by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association with her selection to the 2020 USTFCCCA Division II Women's All-Academic Team.
The three-time All-American from Pickering, Ontario, earned All-Academic Team honors for the second straight year from the USTFCCCA. Qualifiers must have a minimum cumulative grade-point average of 3.25, and must have achieved an automatic or provisional qualifying mark for the NCAA Division II Indoor Track & Field Championships. Overall, there were 321 women from 93 institutions who were named All-Academic Athletes.
McMillen earned her undergraduate degree from Tusculum in business management where she finished with a 3.92 cumulative grade point average in 2019. She enrolled in graduate school at Tusculum in business administration and has a 4.00 GPA. She is a member of the South Atlantic Conference Commissioner's Honor Roll, Tusculum Athletic Director Roll, Dean's List, President's List and Charles Oliver Gray Honors List.