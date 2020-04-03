Matteo Miselli has been honored for a second time by Off the Block/Frisco Mo as he earned Independent Teams Freshman of the Year. The Reggio Emilia, Italy native accumulated 13 points in the voting results, alongside three first-place nods. Additionally, the outside hitter collected an All-Independent Team selection Thursday afternoon.
In its third season, the award, voted upon by the head coaches of NCAA Division I-II independent teams, recognizes the best freshman during the regular season from NCAA Division I-II men’s volleyball teams that are competing without a conference affiliation. The seven independent teams this season were Alderson Broaddus, Daemen, Lincoln Memorial, Queens St. Francis Brooklyn.
After playing in all 19 matches, Miselli finished the program’s inaugural season with 201 kills on a .228 hitting percentage, 68 digs, 26 service aces, 21 total blocks (three solo, 18 assists), and 17 assists. His total kills, digs, and aces were a team-best.
Nationally, the freshman ranked among the top-15 in four statistical categories: attacks per set (8th; 8.92), points per set (8th; 4.67), aces per set (12th; .510), and kills per set (13th; 3.92). Each were high enough for second across the independents.
Match-highs for the outside hitter include 25 kills (twice), eight digs, four aces (twice), four assists, and three total blocks (three times). Miselli reached double-figures kills in 10 matches, while hitting .333 or better eight times.
2020 Independent Teams
Freshman of the Year
1. Matteo Miselli, Tusculum — 13 (3) votes
2. Zach Schneider, Daemen — 5 (1) votes
3. Tyler Chavez, Urbana — 4 (1) votes
4. Dominick Pikura, St. Francis Brooklyn — 3 (1) votes
5. Brandon Grabow, Queens — 3 votes
6. James Henneberry, St. Francis Brooklyn — 2 votes